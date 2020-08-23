'OTT is the future': Anchor and actor Gayatri Bhargavi in conversation with TNM

The actor, who had a meaty role in â€˜Metro Kathaluâ€™, is also part of RGVâ€™s â€˜Murderâ€™ and the Keerthy Suresh starrer â€˜Good Luck Sakhiâ€™.

Flix Entertainment

Catching up quickly with the OTT trend in the film industry, anchor-cum-actor Gayatri Bhargavi has been doing back-to-back meaty roles in movies that are being released online. Recently, she portrayed the important role of a Muslim woman in Karuna Kumarâ€™s Metro Kathalu, which released on the Aha OTT platform and has been receiving good response for her performance. The actor is also playing a role in Ram Gopal Varmaâ€™s controversial film Murder, which is based on the Amrutha-Pranay caste killing that shook Telangana in 2018.

The actor has also finished shooting for the upcoming Keerthy Suresh and Aadhi Pinisetty starrer, Good Luck Sakhi, a multilingual movie directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. An EFLU-Hyderabad gold medallist, a soft skills trainer and a storyteller, Gayatri Bhargavi talked to TNM about how she got into movies, her experience working with Ram Gopal Varma and her upcoming projects.

How did the shift from anchoring to movies happen? How did the movie offers come in?

It was never a shift, Iâ€™ve been doing anchoring and movies simultaneously till date. I started anchoring in my graduation days and continued it part-time all through my studies too. I was even a gold medallist at EFLU in my MPhil.

When I was around 18, I received offers for lead roles from none other than ace director Raghavendra Rao garu. However, my family was not ready for my entry into movies. And I was too young to understand its importance or pursue it further. Later, I told sir about my familyâ€™s reaction and he understood.

Later on, I got married. My husband is an army officer, he was very supportive of my decision to act, and I started accepting supporting roles after that. Though we travel from one place to another due to his work, whenever there is a good offer I come back to take it up. My husband takes care of my child when Iâ€™m away. So far, Iâ€™ve done about 12 movies in Telugu.

How was your experience working with director Ram Gopal Varma for Murder?

I have learnt that we should not believe anything until we experience it. Working with Ram Gopal Varma sir was a great learning process. He is a well-read person and he was to the point. It was a very good atmosphere at the shoot, RGV sir is a true gentleman.

When we started shooting, even before the guidelines came, RGV sir conducted coronavirus tests for all the cast and crew, almost 100 people working on various projects under him. The sets were completely sanitised, masks were compulsory and temperature checks were done. It was a safe environment and none of us got affected from the shoot. For my role, I had to shoot for almost 15 days.

Murder has courted much controversy as itâ€™s based on a real-life caste crime and Amrutha, on whose life the story is based, has objected. Do you feel itâ€™s ethical to do such a role?

Many people know about this story and Murder is based on what is available in the public domain, through footage and other information. However, the movie also shows what happens to the parents and what they go through in such cases. I feel this should be shown and people should watch it too.

Performance wise, my only hesitation was that I was too young to play Amruthaâ€™s mother as I'm only in my 30s, because of the fear of being delegated to mother roles, but still I accepted it because itâ€™s a golden opportunity with a lot of scope for performance.

What was the response of your family and friends to the offer?

Not many knew I was doing this role. So far, it has been a good response from everyone, including family.

How was acting in Metro Kathalu under Palasa 1978 director Karuna garu?

Director Karuna garu has such clarity of thought, and his ability to write and narrate in a moving way is wonderful. After watching Palasa 1978, I read up about him and I have huge respect for his understanding of issues. It was wonderful working with him, all my portions were approved in single shots itself. Heâ€™s a very promising director and finishes everything in the budget allotted.

How was shooting during the lockdown?

The shooting for both Murder and Metro Kathalu was scheduled at almost the same time in the early lockdown period. I worked on both movies simultaneously. Metro Kathalu shooting was done in a single day for my role.

As mentioned earlier, shooting was done with all safety precautions in both the sets. We isolated ourselves after the shooting got over, everyone who worked on these projects is safe.

What do you think of the emerging OTT trend in the industry?

I think OTT is the future. Though lockdown definitely increased the dependence on this platform, even before that the OTT trend had picked up. People want entertainment and they want to watch content in a way that is comfortable for them, depending on their leisure time. Because of Metro Kathaluâ€™s OTT release, I could watch it along with my family, which was never the case earlier.

But Iâ€™m not denying the importance of theatrical release, itâ€™s definitely a magnificent experience to watch movies in the theatre.

Which role have you enjoyed playing the most so far?

I canâ€™t pinpoint one role because Iâ€™ve enjoyed doing all my roles. My roles in Metro Kathalu, Atharintiki Daaredi, Avunu, Teen Maar and other movies are all my favourite. I like roles that give scope for performance. Iâ€™d like to portray diverse roles in different genres and am waiting for such opportunities.

What are your upcoming projects?

I have a role in the upcoming multilingual Good Luck Sakhi, which stars Keerthy Suresh and Aadhi Pinisetty along with Jagapathi Babu sir in lead roles. I finished shooting for my part long back, even before the lockdown, and Iâ€™m awaiting the movieâ€™s release. And itâ€™s a comedy role this time.

I also do celebrity interviews for Star Maa TV channel and have a cookery show on ETV. However, several opportunities have either been postponed or lost due to the lockdown.

Apart from acting, I also work as a soft skills trainer. I used to teach in colleges as a freelance lecturer or as guest faculty in the places where my husband was posted. Iâ€™m also a storyteller and do a programme for Telugu One channel. I have plans to release an app where one can listen to all the Telugu stories for children.