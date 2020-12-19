‘OTP to forget this is 49204084041’: Memes galore after India’s dismal show vs Aus

India recorded the lowest score in their 88-year Test history on Saturday as they finished on 36 against Australia.

In what turned out to be an embarrassing day for Indian cricket, the team finished on 36/9 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, posting their lowest total ever in Test history. India’s previous lowest total of 42 had come against England at Lord’s in 1974.

India, who began at the overnight score of nine for one, had a nightmarish start when they lost four wickets at the team total of 15 and then four runs later at 19 lost their sixth wicket in the form of skipper Virat Kohli.

They then lost Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin on successive deliveries to be 26 for eight. Hanuma Vihari then scored a four and got a single to get India clear of the three lowest scores in Test history, 26 by New Zealand and 30 twice by South Africa. However, Vihari fell as the ninth batsman at the team score of 31.

Mohammed Shami, the No. 11 batsman, retired hurt and could not bat. The Indian innings lasted just 21.2 overs.

Australia then romped home to a victory by 8 wickets in the day-night test as Joe Burns scored a quick half-century to help the team knock off the runs in 21 overs.

Following Team India’s dismal performance, several memes cropped up taking potshots at the team and coach. Ravi Shastri was at the receiving end as a few of the memes targeted him for the team’s lacklustre show.

Here are some of them:

#INDvsAUSTest #Dhoni Be A Coach And Save India @SaakshiSRawat



Mean While Ravi Shastri Sayin Ek Bottle Vodka Kaam Mera Rozka pic.twitter.com/HNIuPxEz6h — @ηαтισηαℓιѕт ¢α (@RomeoNeuton) December 19, 2020

The OTP to forget this is 49204084041 .#INDvsAUSTest — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020

The only way left for India to avoid the utter embarrassment.#INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/SjCQ97eFbB — Sarthak Sharad Mohapatra (@SarthakSharad) December 19, 2020

From next match we should play our the most dangerous Batsman and Bowler @JayShah . He has a track record of increasing turnover 16000 times within a year. #INDvAUS#INDvsAUSTest#IndiavsAustralia pic.twitter.com/hwk3Hjfy33 — Sashikanta Vama Mani Panda (@casashikanta) December 19, 2020

With IANS inputs