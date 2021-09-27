Osmania University and JNTU Hyd cancel exams due to heavy rains

The Physical Education Common Entrance Test conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission has also been postponed.

Osmania University on Monday, September 27, announced that the PG exams scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday have been postponed due to incessant rains. Telangana has been receiving heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclonic storm Gulab which has now formed into a deep depression. The university said that the revised exam schedule would be announced shortly. The university asked the students to check their website for the latest updates in this regard. Similarly, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, and Physical Education Common Entrance Test conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission have also postponed their exams that were to begin on Monday.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning (extremely heavy rainfall) to Telangana for Monday. The districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet and Kamareddy districts are predicted to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Medak districts will receive heavy to very rainfall, the IMD said. It forecasted that heavy rain is very likely to occur in Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts. It also said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

The IMD forecasted that the state would continue to receive heavy rains on Tuesday as well.

The IMD on Monday said that cyclone Gulab has formed into a deep depression over south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh. It has moved westwards with a speed of 8 kmph and lay centered over south Odisha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh. It is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a depression during the next six hours and form into a well marked low pressure area.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Earth Sciences has observed that the states of Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh could witness flash floods in the next 24 hours.

The Ministry, in its guidance bulletin issued on Monday, observed that there is an imminent flash flood threat to coastal Andhra Pradesh. It said that a â€˜high threatâ€™ of surface inundations was noticed in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Guntur districts, while â€˜moderate to high threatâ€™ with surface inundations was observed in Krishna district and Koraput district of Odisha.

The Ministry in its forecast for Monday, also said that there is a high threat of flash floods in Guntur and Krishna districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, and moderate to high threat in Andhraâ€™s Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, Chhattisgarhâ€™s Sukma and Bijapur districts, Koraput district of Odisha, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Suryapet and Nalgonda districts of Telangana.