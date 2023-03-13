The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosted the ceremony for the third time. Naatu Naatu from RRR won the award for best original song. The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and co-produced by Guneet Monga, won the best documentary short award. Shaunak Senâ€™s All That Breathes, a film about two brothers in Delhi who care for injured black kites, was nominated for best documentary feature but lost to Navalny. Hereâ€™s the full list of Oscar nominees and winners:
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once â€” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, producers - WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front â€” Malte Grunert, producer
Avatar: The Way of Water â€” James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers
The Banshees of Inisherin â€” Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, producers
Elvis â€” Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers
The Fabelmans â€” Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, producers
TÃ¡r â€” Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, producers
Top Gun: Maverick â€” Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers
Triangle of Sadness â€” Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, producers
Women Talking â€” Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, producers
Best Lead Actress
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - WINNER
Cate Blanchett (TÃ¡r)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Best Lead Actor
Brendan Fraser (The Whale) - WINNER
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Best Director
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - WINNER
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field (TÃ¡r)
Ruben Ã–stlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Best Film Editing
Everything Everywhere All at Once â€” Paul Rogers - WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin â€” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Elvis â€” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
TÃ¡r â€” Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick â€” Eddie Hamilton
Best Original Song
â€˜Naatu Naatuâ€™ from RRR â€” music by MM Keeravaani, lyric by Chandrabose - WINNER
â€˜Applauseâ€™ from Tell It Like a Woman â€” music and lyric by Diane Warren
â€˜Hold My Handâ€™ from Top Gun: Maverick â€” music and lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
â€˜Lift Me Upâ€™ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever â€” music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
â€˜This Is a Lifeâ€™ from Everything Everywhere All at Once â€” music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best Sound
Top Gun: Maverick â€” Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor - WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front â€” Viktor PrÃ¡Å¡il, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
Avatar: The Way of Water â€” Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
The Batman â€” Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
Elvis â€” David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking â€” Sarah Polley - WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front â€” Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery â€” Rian Johnson
Living â€” Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick â€” screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
Best Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once â€” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin â€” Martin McDonagh
The Fabelmans â€” Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
TÃ¡r â€” Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness â€” Ruben Ã–stlund
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water â€” Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett - WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front â€” Frank Petzold, Viktor MÃ¼ller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
The Batman â€” Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever â€” Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
Top Gun: Maverick â€” Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front â€” Volker Bertelmann - WINNER
Babylon â€” Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin â€” Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once â€” Son Lux
The Fabelmans â€” John Williams
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front â€” production design by Christian M Goldbeck, set decoration by Ernestine Hipper - WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water â€” production design by Dylan Cole and Ben Procter, set decoration by Vanessa Cole
Babylon â€” production design by Florencia Martin, set decoration by Anthony Carlino
Elvis â€” production design by Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy, set decoration by Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans â€” production design by Rick Carter, set decoration by Karen Oâ€™Hara
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse â€” Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud - WINNER
The Flying Sailor â€” Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
Ice Merchants â€” JoÃ£o Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
My Year of Dicks â€” Sara GunnarsdÃ³ttir and Pamela Ribon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It â€” Lachlan Pendragon
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers â€” Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga - WINNER
Haulout â€” Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
How Do You Measure a Year? â€” Jay Rosenblatt
The Martha Mitchell Effect â€” Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
Stranger at the Gate â€” Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) - WINNER
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever â€” Ruth E Carter - WINNER
Babylon â€” Mary Zophres
Elvis â€” Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once â€” Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris â€” Jenny Beavan
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Whale â€” Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley - WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front â€” Heike Merker and Linda EisenhamerovÃ¡
The Batman â€” Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever â€” Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
Elvis â€” Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front â€” James Friend - WINNER
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths â€” Darius Khondji
Elvis â€” Mandy Walker
Empire of Light â€” Roger Deakins
TÃ¡r â€” Florian Hoffmeister
Best Live Action Short
An Irish Goodbye â€” Tom Berkeley and Ross White - WINNER
Ivalu â€” Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
Le Pupille â€” Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso CuarÃ³n
Night Ride â€” Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
The Red Suitcase â€” Cyrus Neshvad
Best Documentary Feature Film
Navalny â€” Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris - WINNER
All That Breathes â€” Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed â€” Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
Fire of Love â€” Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
A House Made of Splinters â€” Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica HellstrÃ¶m
Best Supporting Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - WINNER
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - WINNER
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toroâ€™s Pinocchio - WINNER
Marcel the Shell With Shoes on
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red