Oscars 2023: Full list of winners in all categories

In a big moment for India, Naatu Naatu from RRR won the award for best original song, and The Elephant Whisperers directed by Kartiki Gonsalves won the best documentary short award.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosted the ceremony for the third time. Naatu Naatu from RRR won the award for best original song. The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and co-produced by Guneet Monga, won the best documentary short award. Shaunak Senâ€™s All That Breathes, a film about two brothers in Delhi who care for injured black kites, was nominated for best documentary feature but lost to Navalny. Hereâ€™s the full list of Oscar nominees and winners:

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once â€” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, producers - WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front â€” Malte Grunert, producer

Avatar: The Way of Water â€” James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers

The Banshees of Inisherin â€” Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, producers

Elvis â€” Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers

The Fabelmans â€” Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, producers

TÃ¡r â€” Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, producers

Top Gun: Maverick â€” Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers

Triangle of Sadness â€” Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, producers

Women Talking â€” Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, producers

Best Lead Actress

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - WINNER

Cate Blanchett (TÃ¡r)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Best Lead Actor

Brendan Fraser (The Whale) - WINNER

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Director

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - WINNER

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (TÃ¡r)

Ruben Ã–stlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Film Editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once â€” Paul Rogers - WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin â€” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis â€” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

TÃ¡r â€” Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick â€” Eddie Hamilton

Best Original Song

â€˜Naatu Naatuâ€™ from RRR â€” music by MM Keeravaani, lyric by Chandrabose - WINNER

â€˜Applauseâ€™ from Tell It Like a Woman â€” music and lyric by Diane Warren

â€˜Hold My Handâ€™ from Top Gun: Maverick â€” music and lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

â€˜Lift Me Upâ€™ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever â€” music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

â€˜This Is a Lifeâ€™ from Everything Everywhere All at Once â€” music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick â€” Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor - WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front â€” Viktor PrÃ¡Å¡il, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water â€” Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

The Batman â€” Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis â€” David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking â€” Sarah Polley - WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front â€” Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery â€” Rian Johnson

Living â€” Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick â€” screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once â€” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin â€” Martin McDonagh

The Fabelmans â€” Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

TÃ¡r â€” Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness â€” Ruben Ã–stlund

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water â€” Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett - WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front â€” Frank Petzold, Viktor MÃ¼ller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

The Batman â€” Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever â€” Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick â€” Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front â€” Volker Bertelmann - WINNER

Babylon â€” Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin â€” Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once â€” Son Lux

The Fabelmans â€” John Williams

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front â€” production design by Christian M Goldbeck, set decoration by Ernestine Hipper - WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water â€” production design by Dylan Cole and Ben Procter, set decoration by Vanessa Cole

Babylon â€” production design by Florencia Martin, set decoration by Anthony Carlino

Elvis â€” production design by Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy, set decoration by Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans â€” production design by Rick Carter, set decoration by Karen Oâ€™Hara

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse â€” Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud - WINNER

The Flying Sailor â€” Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants â€” JoÃ£o Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks â€” Sara GunnarsdÃ³ttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It â€” Lachlan Pendragon

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers â€” Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga - WINNER

Haulout â€” Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? â€” Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect â€” Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate â€” Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) - WINNER

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever â€” Ruth E Carter - WINNER

Babylon â€” Mary Zophres

Elvis â€” Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once â€” Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris â€” Jenny Beavan

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale â€” Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley - WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front â€” Heike Merker and Linda EisenhamerovÃ¡

The Batman â€” Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever â€” Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis â€” Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front â€” James Friend - WINNER

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths â€” Darius Khondji

Elvis â€” Mandy Walker

Empire of Light â€” Roger Deakins

TÃ¡r â€” Florian Hoffmeister

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye â€” Tom Berkeley and Ross White - WINNER

Ivalu â€” Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille â€” Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso CuarÃ³n

Night Ride â€” Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase â€” Cyrus Neshvad

Best Documentary Feature Film

Navalny â€” Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris - WINNER

All That Breathes â€” Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed â€” Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love â€” Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters â€” Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica HellstrÃ¶m

Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - WINNER

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - WINNER

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toroâ€™s Pinocchio - WINNER

Marcel the Shell With Shoes on

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red