Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone picks all-black classic Hollywood look

Deepika Padukone is among the presenters at the Oscars alongside Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, Glenn Close and others.

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is among the presenters at the Oscars alongside Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, Glenn Close, Samuel L Jackson, Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors, walked the coveted red carpet as she picked a classic Hollywood look for the event with an all-black attire. The actress took to her Instagram and shared her look from the red carpet. She can be seen dressed in an off-the-shoulder jet-black gown, serving old-Hollywood glamour.

Her gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with drapings on the arms, full-length sleeves with attached Opera gloves, a fitted bust, corseted bodice, cinched torso, and a mermaid-style pleated skirt grazing the floor. She rounded up her look with diamond jewels, including statement rings, a bracelet and a necklace. In the end, Deepika chose a centre-parted messy bun, winged eyeliner, nude pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, subtle nude eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged cheeks and a dewy base. She also showed off a new tattoo - 82AoE (inspired by her beauty brand) - on the neck in the images.

Deepika Padukone is making her Oscars debut this year after making her debut in Hollywood with 2017's XXX: Return of Xander Cage. The actor has represented Indian cinema on a lot of international platforms. In 2022, Deepika was one of the jury members at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.