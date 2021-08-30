Orange warning in Telangana, Asifabad receives 20cm rainfall

Southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana.

news Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) issued an ‘orange’ rainfall warning, categorised as ‘medium’ risk for Telangana on Monday, August 30. The IMD cautioned the relevant offices to be on alert as it predicted that the heavy rains would result in flooding of low-lying areas, crops getting submerged, electricity disruptions, etc.

A ‘yellow’ (low risk) warning was given for the next day too, as the department has anticipated that the state would continue to receive heavy rainfall under the influence of low pressure area formed over south Chhattisgarh and its neighbourhood with cyclonic circulation extending upto 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards.

On Monday, Dahegaon in Asifabad district recorded the highest rainfall of 20 cm followed by Palakurthi in Jangaon at 19 cm; Hasanparthy in Warangal 14 cm; and Kondapak in Medak, Nanganur and Bejjanki in Siddipet, Chandur in Nalgonda recording 13 cm rainfall.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Kamareddy Districts, while heavy rain were witnessed in Mancherial, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal Urban, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal Malkajgiri. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of the state, the IMD cautioned.

In the state, Hyderabad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 31.6 degree Celsius, while Nalgonda recorded the minimum temperature of 19.4 degree Celsius.

According to IMD Hyderabad scientist K Naga Ratna, since the onset of the monsoon 26% of departure from normal rainfall has been recorded. The actual rainfall is 34 mm against 581 mm of normal rainfall.

The IMD said, “The cyclonic circulation over east Vidarbha and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level has merged with the cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure area over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood.”

The department in its forecast said that the state would continue to receive light to moderate rainfall until September 5. In Hyderabad, Karwan in Golconda recorded the highest rainfall of 2.5 cm, according to the Telangana State Planning Development Board.