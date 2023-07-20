Opposition questions PM over video of Manipuri women paraded naked

Several Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mallikarjun Kharge have condemned the violence and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the issue.

In light of the horrifying video of two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob of men in Manipur, Opposition parties have relayed sharp criticism against the incident and the state of affairs in the northeastern state. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Prime Minister for his silence and inaction towards the violence in Manipur. He said, “PM’s silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy. INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward.” The opposition is set to corner the government as the Parliament session sets to begin on Thursday, July 20.

PM’s silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy.



INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur.



We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2023

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the acts of violence and sexual assault in Manipur, calling it a “henious act.” He said, “The incident in Manipur is very shameful and condemnable. This kind of heinous act cannot be tolerated in Indian society. The situation in Manipur is becoming very worrying. I appeal to the Prime Minister to pay attention to the situation in Manipur. Please take strict action against the culprits seen in the video of this incident. There should be no place for people of such criminal nature in India.”

मणिपुर की वारदात बेहद शर्मनाक और निंदनीय है। भारतीय समाज में इस तरह की घिनौनी हरकत बर्दाश्त नहीं की जा सकती।



मणिपुर के हालात बेहद चिंताजनक बनते जा रहे हैं। मैं प्रधानमंत्री जी से अपील करता हूँ कि वे मणिपुर के हालातों पर ध्यान दें। इस वारदात की वीडियो में दिख रहे दोषियों पर कड़ी… July 19, 2023

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a statement asking for the Union government to intervene and restore peace in the state. He said, “Absolutely heartbroken and appalled by the agonising violence unleashed on women in Manipur. Where is our collective conscience? The hate and venom are uprooting the very soul of humanity. We must stand united against such atrocities and work towards fostering a society of empathy and respect. The Union Government should take all necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur.

Absolutely heartbroken and appalled by the agonising violence unleashed on women in #Manipur. Where is our collective conscience? The hate and venom are uprooting the very soul of humanity. We must stand united against such atrocities and work towards fostering a society of… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 20, 2023

TMC MP Mahua Moitra wrote, “Ashamed & horrified at Manipur visuals. When will this satanic govt take responsibility? When will Manipur CM resign? More importantly, when will MaunGuru stop with state dinners abroad & speak about Manipur?”

Ashamed & horrified at Manipur visuals.

When will this satanic govt take responsibility? When will Manipur CM resign?

More important when will MaunGuru stop with state dinners abroad & speak about Manipur? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 19, 2023

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of Congress, issued a scathing statement blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the rule of law into “mobocracy.” He said, “Humanity has died in Manipur. Modi Govt and the BJP has changed Democracy and the rule of law into Mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state. Narendra Modi ji, India will never forgive your silence. If there is any conscience or an iota of shame left in your government, then you should speak about Manipur in the Parliament and tell the nation on what happened, without blaming others for your dual incompetence - both at the Centre and the State. You have abdicated your Constitutional responsibility. In this hour of crisis, we stand together with the people of Manipur.”

Humanity has died in Manipur.



Modi Govt and the BJP has changed Democracy and the rule of law into Mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state. @narendramodi ji,



India will never forgive your silence.



If there is any conscience or an iota of shame left… July 20, 2023

मणिपुर से आ रही महिलाओं के खिलाफ यौन हिंसा की तस्वीरें दिल दहला देने वाली हैं। महिलाओं के साथ घटी इस भयावह हिंसा की घटना की जितनी निंदा की जाए कम है। समाज में हिंसा का सबसे ज्यादा दंश महिलाओं और बच्चों को झेलना पड़ता है।



हम सभी को मणिपुर में शांति के प्रयासों को आगे बढ़ाते हुए… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 19, 2023

Finally the incompetent Minister breaks her silence on Manipur incident but alas two months too late. Stop it Mantriji, your obnoxious silence on the women wrestlers too makes it clear your intent is to only save a seat in the cabinet.

Shameless charade. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 19, 2023