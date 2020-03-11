Opposition parties in Telangana condemn Revanth Reddy's arrest, demand his release

Congress MP Revanth was arrested on charges of illegally using a drone to capture images of a farmhouse allegedly owned by Telangana minister KT Rama Rao's benami.

Opposition parties in Telangana on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Revanth Reddy and demanded his release.

The Cyberabad police, last week, arrested the Malkajgiri MP on charges of illegally using a drone to capture images of a farmhouse allegedly owned by Telangana minister KT Rama Rao's benami on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Revanth was later produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. He was shifted to Cherlapally Jail.

Speaking to reporters, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief Professor Kodandaram said, "We condemn Revanth Reddy's arrest. It is unfair to arrest someone who is trying to show that rules have been violated. Even if the drone was used, it is a bailable offence. Authorities could have sent him back from the police station itself. Instead, intentionally, non-bailable sections were added to send him to jail."

"We demand that he should be released immediately," he added, condemning Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's stand on the issue.

Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy also condemned the arrest.

Several senior Congress leaders also held a press meet, which included Mulugu MLA Seethakka, former state minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir and ex-Chevella MP, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. All of them condemned the arrest and demanded his immediate release.

They also asked the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to clarify their stand on whether the farmhouse in question was illegal or not.

Meanwhile, a court in Kukatpally posted Revanth Reddy's bail hearing to Wednesday after hearing arguments from his counsel.

The case was registered by the Narsingi police, which had earlier also booked the MP's brother Krishna Reddy and seven others for illegally using the drone to capture images of the farmhouse and its surroundings in Miyakhangadda.

Those accused were booked for criminal conspiracy, violations of orders of public servant, abetment and causing harm to the public.

