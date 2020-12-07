Opposition parties support farmersâ€™ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8

The farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi against the three farm laws passed by the union government.

news Bharat Bandh

Several opposition parties across Indian states have expressed their support to the Bharat Bandh called for by the farmer unions on December 8. The unions have called for the bandh as a mark of protest against the three farm laws passed by the union government.

Major political parties, such as the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party (SP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Left, on Sunday, came out in strong support of the bandh. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which includes Shiv Sena apart from the NCP and Congress has also declared support to the bandh.

From Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led bloc and Kamal Haasanâ€™s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) have extended support to the nationwide bandh on December 8. The M K Stalin-led grouping appealed to farmers' unions, traders' bodies, government employees' associations, labour unions and others in the state to extend "grand support" to the bandh and make it a success on Tuesday.

Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) also extended support to the bandh, with the party founder urging the Centre to heed to farmers' demands.

From Telangana, TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the party rank and file would actively participate in the bandh to ensure it was a success, according to an official statement. Rao justified the support, stating that the farmers are legally agitating against the farm bills enacted in September and recalled his party's opposition to the legislation in Parliament.

The Left parties -- Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc -- had made the announcement in a joint statement.

In a tweet on Monday, BSP Chief Mayawati said, "Farmers are protesting against three farm laws and are demanding their withdrawal. Farmer organisations have given a 'Bharat Bandh' call on December 8, and the BSP supports it. Along with this, it appeals to the Centre to accept the demands of farmers."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all AAP workers across the country will join the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers.

"The Aam Aadmi Party fully supports the Bharat Bandh' call made by farmers on December 8. AAP workers across the country will support it peacefully. There is an appeal to all countrymen that everyone should support the farmers and participate in it," Kejriwal tweeted.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws and went on a 'maun vrat' seeking a clear 'yes or no' reply, forcing the Centre to call for another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.

(With PTI inputs)