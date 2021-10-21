‘Opposition branding the youth of Andhra as drug addicts’: CM Jagan

The TDP has been alleging that Andhra Pradesh has become a den of drugs smuggling.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, October 21 said that certain political elements were trying to brand the youth of the state as drug addicts, referring to allegations that it had become home for ganja cultivation. Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium at Vijayawada, he said crime is taking new forms of late, with political parties trying to stall welfare activities, using swear words and becoming anti-social, according to an official release.

He said the parties were trying to create unrest in the state by destroying idols, burning chariots in temples and added that they are creating a rift among castes and religions. He flayed a section of the media for “doling out lies and distortions” and said that it was “unable to digest the popularity of the government.” He said they have gone to the extent of using vulgar words against the Chief Minister who is a constitutional head and questioned if it is correct to use such words.

"The Chief Minister said they are trying to brand the youth of Andhra Pradesh as drug addicts and it is the most serious crime. He said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Andhra Pradesh DGP, and Vijayawada Police Commissioner have clarified that Andhra Pradesh has no links with drug cases and yet some vested interests are publicising this only to conspire against the state government," the official release said, quoting the CM. Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorted the police to maintain law and order without any compromise and protect women, children and the aged at all times.

The statement came after attacks on the offices of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), by alleged YSRCP supporters, after a party spokesperson allegedly abused the Chief Minister. The state police on Wednesday night arrested TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram after registering a case against him.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Telugu Desam Party's office which was vandalised, Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu said the law and order in the state has completely failed under the present government and urged the Union government to impose President's rule.

"Telugu Desam Party was never in favour of imposition of Article 356. We never asked for the imposition of the President's rule. But today there are a series of incidents. There were organised attacks (on TDP offices). That's why we are asking to impose Article 356. As the law and order completely failed, we are asking for President's rule," Naidu said, beginning his 36-hour "Deeksha" (sit-in dharna).

He also hit out at Director General of Police Gautam Sawang for allegedly not taking his phone calls when the party offices were being attacked on Tuesday. He alleged that as per reports, ganja is being cultivated in 25,000 acres, valued at Rs 8,000 crore, in the state.