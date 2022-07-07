‘Opportunity to spread the beauty of art’: Ilaiyaraaja on Rajya Sabha nomination

Celebrities from across film industries including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi have congratulated Ilaiyaraaja for his nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja has been nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha by the President on Wednesday, July 6. Reacting to the news, the music maestro called it an honour, and an opportunity to spread the beauty of music and art across society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nominations on social media, to which Ilaiyaraaja responded, "I express my sincere gratitude to Narendra Modi ji. It is an honour and opportunity to make the beauty of music, art and culture reach the length and breadth of our society. Am sure, this gesture of the Government of India will inspire more younger minds to pursue music and art as a passion and profession thereby rejuvenating the rich heritage and culture that India is always known for."

Ilaiyaraaja also thanked his colleagues, fans and supporters for sending him their wishes. Thanking them in Tamil, he wrote, "Scores of people who love me continue to send me their wishes for this honourable recognition bestowed upon me by the Indian government. As I am unable to thank each one of you individually, I express my heartfelt thanks to everybody... from Seattle, USA."

PM Modi made the announcement of Ilaiyaraaja’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha by tweeting a picture with him. The caption read, "The creative genius of Ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha."

Several top stars from across film industries, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi expressed their support to Ilaiyaraaja. Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted, "My hearty congratulations to my dear friend Ilaiyaraaja who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha." He and Ilaiyaraaja are going to reunite after 28 years for R Balki's next film with Rajinikanth in the lead.

Calling Ilaiyaraaja a ‘musician par excellence’, Kamal Haasan added that the composer could have been given the presidency for his music and congratulated him on the nomination. Actor Khushboo Sundar, who is also a BJP leader, said, "The greatest. The magician. The Maestro. Illayaraja gets nominated to the Rajya Sabha. What more can we ask for! The happiest and craziest fan like me can't ask for more. Vaazthukkal (congratulations, sir).”

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, who is fondly known as Megastar, also congratulated Ilaiyaraaja. He tweeted: "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Ilaiyaraaja, the unparalleled music genius. Your presence in the Rajya Sabha would certainly add the touch of genius to the Upper House." On a personal note, he added: "A matter of personal delight for me as I had the good fortune of you composing music for several of my films."

Chiranjeevi went on to thank the Prime Minister for nominating Ilaiyaraaja. "Grateful thanks to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for bestowing the well-deserved honour of Presidential nomination as Rajya Sabha members on extremely deserving stalwarts from the film Industry -- Shri K.V, Vijayendra Prasad garu and Shri Ilaiyaraaja garu."

Twelve members are nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President for a term of six years. These nominees, selected on the advice of the Prime Minister, are people who have made significant achievements in the fields of arts, literature, science etc. This time four Presidential nominees have been announced and all four are from south India. Other than Ilayaraja, athlete PT Usha from Kerala, Telugu screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad and Dharmasthala president Veerendra Heggade have been nominated.

One of the greatest music composers of the country, Ilaiyaraaja hails from a small village called Pannaiyapuram in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. He has scored music for more than 1,400 movies and composed over 7,000 songs, many of which have gone on to emerge as chartbusters and timeless classics.

Winner of five National Awards, Ilaiyaraaja was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian award in 2018.

Many celebrities also took to social media to congratulate screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, who is the father of filmmaker SS Rajamouli, has also worked in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films, and is behind many major blockbusters across various film industries such as Mersal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the Baahubali duology as well as RRR.

“Heartiest Congratulations to one of the most accomplished & glorious story writers of the Indian Film Industry Shri.K.V.Vijayendra Prasad garu on being nominated as the Member of Parliament - Rajya Sabha. I have no doubts your presence will enhance the glory of our Upper house,” Chiranjeevi tweeted.