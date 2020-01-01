OPPO teases F15, to be soon launched in India

Tech Shorts

OPPO said in a statement that the new F15 is expected to redefine the standards of lightweight and design making it the most fashionable F series smartphone by OPPO.

OPPO, which has been able to establish itself as a popular brand in the Indian market is now gearing up to ushering in the New Year with an all new smartphone offering, the OPPO F15. The OPPO F series phones have been trend-setters in the industry with its OPPO F11 Pro finding a lot of buyers going for it.

The company has tried to target the younger segment of the mobile using population with the OPPO F series devices focusing on their design and style etc. The company claims it set off the passion for clicking selfies when it first launched its OPPO Selfie Expert F series smartphone in the year 2016.

The company expects to create a similar stir with its OPPO F15 to be launched soon. The company’s teaser just mentions the model name and says it is arriving soon. The accompanying render from the side would hardly reveal anything by way of specifications or features.

The rear panel does appear to have a bump for housing the cameras and you can just make a wild guess that the phone should come with a triple camera setup considering the trends in the market. The image shows a bright blue colour frame appears to be metallic. There is the power button on the side as well.

“The all-new F15 is expected to redefine the standards of lightweight and design making it the most fashionable F series smartphone by OPPO. Along with a sleek design, OPPO F15 will come equipped with a host of features making it a worthy contender in its price segment,” the company said in a statement.

Beyond that there is very little you can predict. There is no indication of the date of launch of the device nor the indicative price range. The company says it will be a sleek and light weight phone.

You will have to wait a little more to gather more information on the OPPO F15, the phone for the New Year.