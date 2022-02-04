OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G review: This device scores with its design, form factor

The new processor and improved camera make it a solid contender in a competitive price segment.

Atom Smartphones

Unless youâ€™re a pricey flagship device, itâ€™s impossible for a smartphone to check all boxes. Some devices choose speed, some lean on camera prowess or a stunning display. OPPOâ€™s Reno series has built its value proposition around design and a versatile camera. Reno smartphones have managed to find a balance between form and function even as most smartphones have become heavier. This year, OPPO is also adding an improved processor to sweeten the deal. Should you be interested?

OPPO launched two Reno 7 series devices. We checked out both, our review will focus on the pricier Reno 7 Pro that lands in the cluttered sub Rs 40K price band where brands like OnePlus, Realme, Mi do battle with older models of the iPhone and Samsung devices. Our Reno 7 review unit came in a stunning Startrails Blue. OPPO claims that itâ€™s the first phone to use LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) processing. Itâ€™s chiselled with over 1.2 million micro-rasters reminiscent of shooting stars. We dug the textures and how the glossy back swings from blue to purple when itâ€™s under a light source. I preferred the subtle Starlight Black of the Reno 7 Pro device we checked out.

OPPO has opted for a flat edge design ditching the curves of the Reno 6 Pro. Itâ€™s quite similar to the iPhone 12 Pro and 13 Pro design language. It weighs about 180 gm and feels really good in your hand. At 7.45 mm, itâ€™s also the thinnest OPPO Reno device ever. This despite a robust 4500 mAh battery under the hood. It should last most users a whole day. If you end up binge watching or gaming all day, the 65W Super VOOC charger has you covered. It goes from 0 to 100% in just 31 minutes flat.

Aside from the chic design, the Reno 7 Pro also boasts of a bezel-less display. Well, almost. OPPO cuts down the bezel to just 1.55 mm with a screen:body ratio of 92.8%. It adds to the immersive appeal of the 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display (2400 x 1080 pixels / 402 PPI). It features a 90Hz refresh rate; we would have liked to see a 120Hz refresh rate but itâ€™s not something you will notice. Colours are vibrant and the display is buttery smooth. That can also be attributed to the hardware specs. OPPO has kitted this device with a Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Max processor that teams up with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of Internal storage. Itâ€™s enough firepower - the device notched up an impressive score of 2738 (multi-core) in our Geekbench benchmark test.

OPPO is touting some of the cool camera tricks that includes Bokeh Flare Portrait video, a feature we enjoyed using in the Reno 6 Pro. Itâ€™s a great tool that mimics pro cams. Lowlight images and portrait images are noticeably better than its predecessor. The rear setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide cam and a 2MP macro cam. The Reno 7 Pro also becomes the first smartphone to feature a Sony IMX709 camera sensor in the 32MP selfie cam that shoots sharp portrait selfies.

The OPPO Reno 7 Pro scores with its design and form factor. If you already own a Reno 6 Pro, thereâ€™s no compelling reason to make the switch. We wish OPPO had pre-loaded it with Android 12 out of the box. It comes with Android 11 layered with OPPOâ€™s Color OS 12 and heaps of pre-installed apps. The new processor and improved camera make it a solid contender in a competitive price segment.

The OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G comes in Aurora and Stellar Black and costs Rs 39,999.

Views expressed by the author are personal.