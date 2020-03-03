Oppo Reno 3 Pro launched in India with four rear and two front cameras

Atom Tech Shorts

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has released a new phone in the Indian market, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. This device has already been launched by the company in its home market China late last year. The new device is being positioned as a gaming phone with a Hyper Boost feature.

Plunging straight into the specifications, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro spots a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that delivers a full HD+ screen resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The display panel has a dual hole-punch to accommodate two sensors for clicking selfies.

The screen to body ratio is 91.5% and the aspect ratio 20:9. The processor under the hood is the MediaTek Helio P95SoC, said to be an improvement on its previous version, the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC. It’s an octa core processor. It gets a RAM support of 8GB. Onboard storage options include 128GB and 256GB.

The optics section in the Oppo Reno 3 Pro finds a quad camera setup in the rear, that includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor giving a view of close to 120 degrees. There is also a 2MP mono sensor with a pixel size of 1.75 microns. The rear camera setup supports 5x hybrid zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. Features included in the photography section include Multi-frame composition, AI-based Noise Reduction, Ultra Night Selfie Mode, Video Bokeh, Video Zoom, and AI Beauty Mode for video recordings.

Oppo has fitted a dual selfie camera setup in the front display having a 44MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The smartphone comes with a 4,025mAh battery bundled with the 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology for fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is a feature-packed smartphone like artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithms to turn on the Ultra Dark Mode automatically when the illumination is lower than 1 lux to capture clear photos in dark environments.

For security, there is an under-display fingerprint sensor. Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White are the three colour options.

Oppo has also launched the Oppo Kash as its financial services platform.

Now on to the pricing: The Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 128GB storage will sell at Rs 29,990 the 256GB storage option will cost Rs 32,990. Sale commences March 6 (for the 128GB variant).