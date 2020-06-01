OPPO partners with T-Hub to bolster the startup ecosystem in India

The selected startups will receive incubation support from OPPO along with technical mentorship and access to new markets.

Atom Startups

Global smartphone brand OPPO, and T-Hub, which leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem, on Monday announced their partnership to support the startup ecosystem in India. The collaboration will bring scale-up opportunity for some of the most innovative startups in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Battery, Camera and Image Processing, Gaming, and System performance.

The selected startups will receive incubation support from OPPO along with technical mentorship and access to new markets. T-Hub will bring its vast experience and expertise in running various programs and will provide the startups with the right mentorship and exposure to the domestic and global incubation and innovation ecosystems.

This partnership will further reinforce OPPO’s longstanding commitment to strengthen the startup ecosystem in India and bolster a culture of entrepreneurship. These startups would be selected based on the innovative prototypes and strategic fitment with OPPO products which has the potential to accelerate.

On the sidelines of the MoU signing, Tasleem Arif, Vice President, and Head R&D, OPPO India said, “We are excited to collaborate with T-Hub Foundation. This collaboration is in line with our vision to strengthen the startup community and the overall development of the country. The startup community in India has pushed all boundaries of innovation and are going at light speed to make a difference. OPPO India recognises that innovation and entrepreneurship are key pillars for the overall growth of the economy. This collaboration is another step which lines with our endeavour to provide impetus to startups, and for them to develop innovative solutions and products. We are also hopeful that this collaboration would accelerate the development of indigenous and localised offerings.”

OPPO India aims to provide impetus to the government’s Startup India program and explore the potential of Indian startups’ to develop customer-centric innovations.

Earlier this year, OPPO signed an MoU with IIT Hyderabad, to promote collaborative research in the field of science and technology. Additionally, similar MoUs were signed with the Government of Telangana and Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, “It is expected that by the end of 2020, worldwide 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will reach $4.2 billion. According to GSMA, India alone is expected to have over 88 million 5G connections. It is not new that India’s vibrant startup ecosystem has already started disrupting the 5G space. Their innovative solutions using emerging technologies such as AR/VR, AI, System Performance, will soon direct the 5G show with their unique ideas and approaches. The cutting-edge startups and their technologies will be the driver of competitive advantage and creative disruption in the telecom industry. To fuel this growth, T-Hub is collaborating with OPPO India in multiple ways to nurture and support their solutions and bolster the startup and innovation ecosystem”.

Over the years, the Telangana government has been able to attract global corporate US giants like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Deloitte and Amazon, amongst others, to set up their offices in India. Through T-Hub’s effort to build an innovation ecosystem for the country, the state has been successfully driving collaborations with many such corporates, international government bodies and startups, thus also contributing to the growth index across other ecosystems in different geographies. T-Hub’s new partnership with OPPO India will create a variety of opportunities for startups to receive national and international exposure.