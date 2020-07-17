OPPO A52 review: Great performance, everything youâ€™d want in an under-Rs 20,000 device

The device takes on Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Realme 6 Pro that currently dominate this segment.

Smartphone maker OPPO recently refreshed its affordable A-series with Oppo A52 that houses a 5000mAh battery, a quad camera setup and impressive design language.

Priced at Rs 16,990 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, the device takes on Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Realme 6 Pro that currently dominate this segment.

Here is what the device ('Twilight Black' colour) offers.

The device has a 3D-curved structure with a rectangular-shaped quad-camera setup.

The top of the phone is bare, while the bottom is home to a headphone jack, a speaker, and a USB-C charging port.

On the left, you'll find a hybrid SIM/microSD slot and the right houses the volume rocker and power buttons.

The buttons are easy enough to reach, even with small hands, and provide a satisfying click when pressed.

The phone measures 8.9mm at its thickest point and weighs around 192 grams.

The smartphone features a punch-hole cutout on the left side of the screen and a tall 6.5-inch Full HD+ Neo-display, with 90.5 per cent screen to body ratio.

The display has close to no bezels on it with a slight chin at the bottom.

The colours are bright and vibrant, and viewing angles are also good. We were able to use this phone outdoors without any trouble.

The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup on the back which consists of a primary 12MP camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

It gets a Portrait mode, Night Mode, Time-lapse, Slo-Mo, Panorama and lastly Pro Expert Mode.

The rear cameras can record in 4K at upto 30FPS with support for electronic image stabilization.

For selfies and video calling, the Oppo A52 packs an 8MP camera.

In daylight, the photos come out vibrant but fail to deliver the same in absence of proper light; there is a lot of noise in photos as well.

Meanwhile, the front camera managed to get sharp and clear photos in almost all lighting conditions.

The A52 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chip with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 610 GPU. This is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with an option to further expand the storage using a microSD card slot.

During the review, we tried PUBG Lite. It ran without any stutters using the â€˜Balanced' preset. The smartphone handled the routine tasks without any hiccups.

The phone runs ColorOS 7.1 which is the company's latest iteration of the OEM's customised Android 10-based operating system.

The A52 comes with the basic set of connectivity features such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, along with USB Type-C for charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is really fast.

It comes fitted with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging out-of-the-box and we easily managed to get a full day's worth of heavy use.

Conclusion: Surprisingly, the smartphone offers almost everything that you seek in an under-Rs 20,000 device and surpasses the popular Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in overall performance.

(Md Waquar Haider can be reached at waquar.h@ians.in)