Oppn parties must fight BJP unitedly, most expectations from Congress: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka also exhorted Congress workers to take the message of the party and the "failures" of the government to the people at the 85th plenary session of the party in Nava Raipur.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday, February 26, said that ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, there are expectations from Opposition parties to unite but most expectations are from the Congress. Priyanka also exhorted Congress workers to take the message of the party and the "failures" of the government to the people.

"Now only one year is left for us, there are expectations from us (Opposition), that we will unite. All the Opposition parties and people whose ideology is opposed to them (BJP), must fight unitedly. There are expectations from everyone but the most expectations are from the Congress," the Congress general secretary said at the 85th plenary session of the Congress in Nava Raipur.

She hailed the struggles of the Congress workers for fighting for the party. "We know you have courage to fight BJP, time has come to display that courage for country," Priyanka said. She said the Congress has to build and strengthen the organisation right from the 'mandala' level.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address party delegates and three resolutions related to agriculture, youth and social justice will be deliberated upon on the third and final day of the party's plenary session on Sunday, February 26. Deliberations will begin in the morning on three party resolutions viz. farmers and agriculture; social justice and empowerment; and youth, education and employment.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will deliver the concluding remarks at the plenary in the afternoon around 2 pm.

Then there will be a public meeting in Raipur that would be addressed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Kharge and Gandhi, bringing down the curtains on the 85th plenary session of the party.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi addressed leaders here on the second day of the session on Saturday. Also, political, economic and international affairs resolutions were deliberated upon and passed on Saturday.

On the first day of the session, the Congress steering committee unanimously decided not to hold elections to the CWC and authorised the party chief to nominate its members.

The decision was taken at the Kharge-led steering committee meeting which members of the Gandhi family skipped.

Friday evening, the party's subjects committee held its meeting in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present after arriving in Nava Raipur late afternoon. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here for the plenary session on Saturday morning.