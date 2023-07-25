Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita row: Anurag Thakur asks why CBFC approved controversial scene

A scene from Oppenheimer featuring actor Cillian Murphy reading a line from the Bhagavad Gita while getting intimate with actor Florence Pugh has angered right wing groups in the country.

Flix Controversy

Union Minister for Information and Broadcast, Anurag Thakur has asked for an explanation from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on why it approved Christopher Nolna’s Oppneheimer in its present form. A scene from the movie starring Cillian Murphy which features the actor reading a line from the Bhagavad Gita while getting intimate with actor Florence Pugh has angered many right wing groups in the country. According to the Indian Express, Anurag Thakur has asked CBFC to get the filmmakers to remove this controversial scene. IE also said that action could be taken against CBFC officials who cleared the movie.

On Monday, July 24, Udhay Madhurkar, the founder of a right wing organisation Save India Save Culture had written to Nolan asking for the removal of the scene with the Bhagavad Gita. In his letter, he mentioned that Bhagavad Gita is one of the most revered Hindu religious texts and using the text during an “unnecessary scene” was an assault on Hindu beliefs. He said, “This is a direct assault on religious beliefs of a billion tolerant Hindus, rather it amounts to waging a war on the Hindu community and almost appears to be part of a larger conspiracy by anti-Hindu forces.”

Comparing how Hollywood has portrayed Muslims sensitively, Udhay asked why the same courtesy is not extended to portrayal of Hindus as well. He said, “The agencies, media, politics and even your Hollywood film industry are very sensitive about the fact that Quran and Islam is not depicted in any manner that may offend the value system of a common Muslim, even if you make something based on Islamist terrorism. There is a term that has become popular for those who attempt to cross this red line - Islamophobia. Why should not the same courtesy be also extended to Hindus?”

Oppeheimer released on July 21. It chronicles the journey of physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. The film stars actors Cilian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, and others

(With IANS inputs)