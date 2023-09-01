Opinion: Scientific research in India will take a hit with the Anusandhan Act

The drastic shift from the expert-laden Science and Engineering Research Board to the executive-laden Anusandhan Foundation does not bode well for small-scale and basic scientific research in the country, write the authors.

The recent Chandrayaan-3 moon landing has garnered attention from across the globe and is viewed as a major victory for the Indian Space Research Organisation. It is not only a historic milestone, but also a testament to the grit of the nation’s leading scientific minds. While this achievement has been at the forefront of discussion among laymen and the scientific community alike, a tectonic shift in India’s science and research regime has also been afoot.

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) was constituted in 2011 to encourage and aid basic research in science and engineering. While the authors do not wish to venture into the achievements that came about with the help of SERB, a bare reading of the statute that provides for the establishment of SERB – the Science and Engineering Research Board Act, 2008 – reveals that this legislation was intended to focus on and pave the way for breakthroughs in science and engineering, with minimal involvement from the executive government. In essence, SERB was intended to be run by and for the benefit of scientific minds.

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 7 and subsequently by the Rajya Sabha on August 9. It also received Presidential assent on August 12, hence becoming the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Act, 2023 (Anusandhan Act), and shall come into force on such date as the Union government decides. The Anusandhan Act repeals and replaces, in total, the SERB Act, 2008. As a consequence, SERB will cease to exist and will be replaced by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (Anusandhan Foundation).

Scientific research no longer the primary object

According to the object of the Anusandhan Act, it will “provide high level strategic direction for research, innovation and entrepreneurship” in various fields, including “scientific and technological interfaces of humanities and social sciences”. Even though SERB has the humble object of basic research in science, the entire statute was aimed at achieving this singular yet tangible goal. While phrases such as “high level strategic direction” and “technological interface” may give one the impression that the Anusandhan Act puts its entire back into the scientific cause, these phrases are vague, lack any definition, and are open to interpretation.

For instance, Section 4 (1) of the Anusandhan Act places entrepreneurship at par with research and innovation. With this single yet potent provision, the Act completely undermines the necessity of having a statute or a statutory body dedicated solely to the cause of scientific research. Further, Section 4 (2) (d) empowers the Anusandhan Foundation to take up a plethora of research initiatives, including “specific focus on matters of national priorities, emerging frontiers and strategic research”. Once again, the lack of a clear definition of terms such as “national priorities” and “strategic research” leaves a wide avenue of interpretation for those tasked with implementing the objectives of the statute, particularly in an environment that has substituted the words “national interest” to mean the interests of a few in the nation.

In order to keep track of the outcomes of scientific research across the country, the Anusandhan Foundation is empowered by Section 4 (3) to conduct – either by itself or through a third party agency of its choosing – an annual survey to consolidate data surrounding such research in a central repository. This survey is conducted with a view to “provide information for policy formulation and advising the Central and State Governments as well as the private sector”. Curiously, the Anusandhan Act does not specify that only research funded or aided by the Anusandhan Foundation will be subject to such surveys, and employs the phrases “to the extent practicable” and “scientific research in India”.

Considering that the term “scientific research” is not defined in the Anusandhan Act, this provision could very well be taken to mean that any and all outcomes of scientific researches across India, including research carried out by unaided private entities involving sensitive and/or personally identifiable information that the Anusandhan Foundation can get its hands on, would be subject to scrutiny and made part of the central repository. The finishing touch to Section 4 (3) is its proviso that exempts any “strategic” research that the Governing Board so determines from the purview of the survey.

Overall, a plain comparison of Section 4 of the Anusandhan Act with Section 7 of the SERB Act gives the impression that whereas the latter, though not perfect, was crafted with a specific goal of identifying and nurturing scientific research, the former employs larger-than-life language that ultimately serves little to no purpose.

Research Board replaced by an Executive Board

Perhaps the most remarkable feature of the Anusandhan Act is the Governing Board constituted under Section 5. With SERB, the purpose and object was reflected in its composition, which primarily consisted of Secretaries of various science-oriented departments of the government as ex-officio members as well as people with expertise in scientific research across various disciplines as members nominated by the Union government. Among these members, the Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Science and Technology was to be the Chairperson of SERB. SERB would, with the help of an Oversight Committee of Experts, work towards planning, promoting, and funding its objectives.

The Anusandhan Act establishes a Governing Board and an Executive Council, the former to provide high-level strategic direction, and the latter to implement such high-level strategic direction. The Governing Board is to be headed by the Prime Minister, who will be the President of the Governing Board, and will also consist of the Union Minister of Science and Technology and the Union Minister of Education as Vice-Presidents. The other ex-officio members include a member from NITI Aayog dealing with science and technology, the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, apart from Secretaries of various science-oriented departments of the government. In addition to the ex-officio members, the President of the Governing Board is entitled to nominate a maximum of 16 members – five members with a background in business organisation or industry, one from the field of humanities and social sciences, two from the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Council, two from institutions focused on science and technology research, and six other members who have “specialised knowledge” in various fields including health, innovation and partnership, and computer and information sciences.

The lack of any objective qualifying criteria to nominate members having specialised knowledge paves the way for the President of the Governing Board to appoint persons having influence rather than expertise in their specific fields. A case can be made that majoritarian voices holding sway with the ruling dispensation can suddenly find themselves on the country’s apex body for providing high-level strategic direction, despite having no subject knowledge in their respective fields.

The most alarming inclusion in the Governing Board is that of not one or two but an astounding five persons belonging to business organisations or industry, who are highly unlikely to prioritise the development of the nation’s scientific and technological advancements over their business interests. The drastic shift from the mostly expert-laden SERB to the now executive-laden Anusandhan Foundation does not bode well for small-scale and basic scientific research in the country, which arguably creates the foundation for larger scientific successes.

While the Governing Board is tasked with setting direction, the Executive Council established under Section 7 of the Anusandhan Act is the body responsible for the implementation of the decisions and policies formulated by the Governing Board. The Executive Council performs a variety of functions, including considering applications for the grant of financial assistance, framing regulations for obtaining financial assistance, and other functions that the Governing Board delegates to it. Notably, apart from a whole host of ex-officio members consisting of Secretaries to various departments of the government forming part of the Executive Council, the President of the Governing Board is also entitled to nominate two more Secretaries of the government of his choosing, and three other members from among “distinguished experts having specialised knowledge” in areas including the “philanthropic sector”. The presence of several persons invested deeply in financial gain on both the Governing Board and the Executive Council severely harms the independence of public funded scientific research in the country.

The Anusandhan Act aims for the stars and nothing better illustrates its lofty goals than the lawmakers’ statement that the Anusandhan Foundation will provide high-level strategic direction at an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore over the next five years (2023-2028) as compared to the lowly budget of Rs 911 crore for SERB for the year 2021-2022 as per SERB’s annual report for the said period. A majority of these funds, even according to the official press release by the Ministry of Science and Technology dated August 9, 2023, is set to be received from non-government sources and philanthropists, from domestic as well as outside sources.

The entrance of private sector entities into the field of scientific research, both by way of monetary investments and the presence of industrialists and philanthropists on the Governing Board and Executive Council, coupled with the fact that entrepreneurship has been made a primary object of the Anusandhan Act is not a good sign for the future of small-scale and basic scientific research. Our country’s scientific progress and temperament has often been shaped by small yet significant indigenous research. Apart from becoming the first nation to land a probe on the lunar south pole, another reason for celebration has been the comparatively low budget on which the mission was accomplished.

While the grandeur of a Rs 50,000 crore budget may seem alluring, it cannot allow us to be distracted from the possibility that the course of scientific research in India over the coming years may come to be placed in the hands of those acting beyond national interests.

Sathiya G and Sanjesh Mahalingam are advocates practising in Chennai and Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.