‘Operation Java’ comes to an end

Vinayakan plays the lead role in the film, written and directed by debutant Tharun Moorthy.

The first look poster of the Malayalam movie Operation Java was unveiled a few months ago. There are speculations that it will be a cop flick and the tagline ‘Stories of Unsung Heroes’ appears to fit the bill.

Operation Java is written and directed by debutant Tharun Moorthy and has an impressive cast with Vinayakan, Balu Varghese, Irshad, Binu Pappu, Sudhi Koppa, Deepak Vijayan, Lukman, P Balachandran, Dhanya Ananya, Mamitha Baiju and Prashanth Alexander playing pivotal roles.

Faiz Siddik is cranking the camera for this flick with Nishadh Yusuf handling the edits and Jakes Bejoy composing the tunes. Sound designers Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar (Sound Factory), costume designer Manjusha Radhakrishnan and art director Dhundhu Renjeev Radha are the rest of the technical crew associated with the film. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up and it has gone into the post-production stage. We can expect the filmmakers to reveal the release date soon.

It may be noted here that Vinayakan, who plays the lead role in Operation Java, is currently basking in glory over his last release Trance doing well at the theatres. Anwar Rasheed, besides directing the film, has also bankrolled it under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. It has been scripted by Vincent Vadakkan. The film has Fahadh Faasil in the lead role with Nazriya, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Puthran also included in the cast. Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty took care of the sound design and Amal Neerad is the cinematographer. While Jackson Vijayan, brother of Rex Vijayan, has composed music for this film, actor Vinayakan composed one soundtrack, which was penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Balu Varghese’s last film release was Poozhikkadakan, which was directed by Girish Nair. The film starred Chemban Vinod Jose in the lead role with Jayasurya in a crucial cameo.

