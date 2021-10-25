Oosingo: Anirudh and Arivu's new song on COVID-19 vaccines, myths and anti-vaxxers

The song ‘Oosingo’ penned by Arivu, breaks the myths around the vaccines, while taking digs at anti-vaxxers promoting unscientific ‘cures’.

Flix Coronavirus

Arivu of Enjoy Enjaami fame and music director Anirudh have teamed up for a new social awareness song to urge listeners to get vaccinated in the fight against the coronavirus. The song, Oosingo, is a fun, peppy song that was released on Monday, October 25.

The song, penned by Arivu, is a public service announcement to break myths and misinformation around the COVID-19 vaccine, while taking digs at anti-vaxxers for promoting unscientific ‘cures’. It encourages everyone to avail either Covishield or Covaxin to get India closer to the end of the pandemic.

The song was released by Sundaram Finance Group and produced by Divo Music. It features a host of comedy actors such as VTV Ganesh, Robo Shankar, Thangadurai, KPY Bala and Deepa Shankar.

In the song, Anirudh and Arivu represent Covishield and Covaxin respectively, who, with their superpowers, take down Robo Shankar, Thangadurai and KPY Bala. The latter three enact the role of the virus.

The song’s strategy and creative idea was conceived by G V Krishnan. R Ajay Gnanamuthu of Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal fame directed the song’s video, and Sathish Krishnan choreographed the dance.

A day earlier, making the release announcement for the song, in a video Anirudh and Arivu funnily shared, “When they say awareness campaign, everyone thinks of something serious, but when we came together nothing serious came out of it.”

Sharing the song, Sundaram Finance tweeted, “Our music superheroes @anirudhofficial & @therukuralArivu are here to raise awareness about vaccination amidst the pandemic.” Satish Krishnan wrote, “Big hug to @anirudhofficial @TherukuralArivu . Thanks for the trust . Big hug to my team. @AjayGnanamuthu @manojdft @Pallavi_offl #pranav @divomovies sushanth n manimaran. Big thanks to TVS and planning room . Hope u enjoy hawa hawa hawa :) (sic).

Previously, Anirudh and Arivu worked together in Vijay’s film Master on the popular song Vaathi Raid.