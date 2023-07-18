Oommen Chandy passes away: Sonia and Rahul to pay respect at Bengaluru hospital

Following the news of his demise, senior Congress leaders who are in Bengaluru for the opposition meet, including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, will visit the hospital.

Former Kerala chief minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy has passed away aged 79, his son announced on Tuesday, July 18. He passed away at 4.25 am at Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluruâ€™s Indira Nagar. Oommen Chandy, who was battling cancer, had been staying at the residence of former Karnataka minister TJ George in connection with treatment. He was under the treatment of doctors at the HCG Cancer Hospital in the city.

It is learned that early morning on Tuesday, he developed health difficulties, including shivering and low blood pressure. Following this, he was taken to the nearby Chinmaya Hospital, where he breathed his last.

The funeral will be held at his native of Puthupally in Keralaâ€™s Kottayam.

Following the news of his demise, senior Congress leaders who are in Bengaluru for the opposition meet, including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, will visit the hospital. Congress leaders from Kerala including Benny Behanan and KC Joseph, as well as Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty have proceeded to the hospital.