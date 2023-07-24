Oommen Chandy condolence meet: Congress invite to Pinarayi triggers row

Many Congress leaders have reportedly told VD Satheesan and KPCC chief Sudhakaran that Pinarayi Vijayan attacked Oommen Chandy personally and not just politically, therefore he should not be part of the condolence meeting.

news Politics

The Congress party’s decision to invite Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to a condolence meeting for Oommen Chandy on July 24 has started a political row in Kerala. With certain Congress leaders questioning the move, opposition leader VD Satheesan held a press meet to clarify that the decision to invite Pinarayi Vijayan was taken after consultation with several senior political leaders.

Ooomen Chandy, two-time Chief Minister of Kerala passed away on July 18 following a prolonged illness. The Congress party has organised a condolence meeting at Thiruvananthapuram on July 24 at 4 pm. One of the first people to openly condemn the move was Dr Sarin P, in-charge of the KPCC digital media cell. Many Congress leaders have reportedly told VD Satheesan and KPCC chief Sudhakaran that Pinarayi Vijayan attacked Oommen Chandy personally and not just politically, therefore he should not be part of the condolence meeting.

Addressing the media, VD Satheesan said, “Senior leaders decided that all leaders from all political parties, religious leaders and cultural leaders should be invited. This included Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too.”

According to reports, Congress leader AK Antony, who was close to Oommen Chandy, wanted leaders including Pinarayi Vijayan to be invited. Oommen Chandy’s family too was consulted.