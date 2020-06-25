'Oomai Vizhigal' fame film editor G Jayachandran passes away at 58

The son of yesteryear editor V Govindasamy, Jayachandran had edited over 150 films during the course of his career.

Renowned Tamil film editor G Jayachandran, best known for his work in the 1986 cult thriller Oomai Vizhigal, passed away in Chennai on Thursday reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. The son of yesteryear editor V Govindasamy, Jayachandran had edited over 150 films during the course of his career. He was 58 at the time of his passing.

Jayachandran was introduced in the industry by Aabavanan and he made his debut in Oomai Vizhigal, starring Vijayakant and Arun Pandian in lead roles. Oomai Vizhigal, directed by Aravindraj, was a blockbuster at the time of its release. Singer Malaysia Vasudevan and actor Ravichandran played the antagonists in this film that was reportedly an extended version of a short film made by college students.

Among the films he had worked on are Pulan Visaranai, Captain Prabhakaran, Uzhavan Magan, and more. Actor-politician Vijayakant, with whom he has associated many times, took to social media to express his condolences. Mentioning the films that the two had worked together, Vijayakant wrote, “It might not be an exaggeration to say that the times I had worked with Jayachandran was a golden period. He is a very talented person and a talented film editor. G. Jayachandran's death is an irreparable loss to the film industry.”

Jayachandran had also produced a film titled Thanga Paapa in 1993 directed by Aravindraj and starring Aishwarya, Chandrase khar, and Dakshinamoorthy in lead roles. Among the other films he had edited are Sathya Vaakku and Thaai Naadu.

Some of the other films in which he had associated with Vijayakant are Poonthotta Kavalkaran, Pudhupadagan, Barathan and Sakkaraithevan.

Many from the Tamil film industry shared their condolences on social media following the news of his death.

Jayachandran is survived by his wife and two sons.

Film Editor G.Jayachandran D.F.Tec, passed away today morning due to cardiac arrest. He was son of editor V.Govindasamy,legendary editor of yester years.

G.Jayachandran has edited more than 150 films so far and in fact he was introduced by Mr Aabavanan

So sad good friend Editor Jayachandran passed away https://t.co/xWvvJY6ayQ heart is heavy to recall earlier days of film journey with Aabavanan and me in our first film Oomai Vizhigal in which he was debuted as Editor.Nice human being.Miss you Nanba.Gone so soon.

Ohm Shanthi.