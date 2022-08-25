Only Eid prayers allowed at Bengaluru's Eidgah maidan: Karnataka HC in interim order

Hindu groups had been demanding that they be allowed to put up pandals for Ganesha Chaturthi at the Eidgah maidan in central Bengaluru.

The Karnataka High Court has issued an interim order that status quo be maintained at Bengaluru's Eidgah Maidan. The HC said that the ground can be used only for the purpose of Eid prayers for the Muslim community twice a year and as playground the rest of the year. The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf (Wakf Board) had approached the High Court against an order by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which said that the ground belongs to the Revenue Department. Allowing the state government to submit its objections to the court in writing, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar said that the status quo should be maintained by all parties.

Hindu groups had been demanding that they be allowed to put up pandals for Ganesha Chaturthi at the Eidgah maidan in central Bengaluru. The ground was being used to perform Eid prayers twice a year and also as a public space where other non-religious activities were being allowed. The Eidgah groundâ€™s ownership is ambiguous and three government agencies â€” the Revenue Department, Waqf board and BBMP â€” have been fighting over the 2.5 acre land.

Over the last two months, several protests have been staged by Hindu groups and a few local residents demanding that Hindu festivals too be allowed to be celebrated at the ground. In view of increasing tensions, the Bengaluru Police have deployed forces to prevent any tensions in the area. After several groups had sought to hoist the national flag on Independence Day at the ground, the district administration had organised an official flag hoisting ceremony amidst tight security.

The BBMP had been scrutinising the ownership documents of the grounds and had issued an order on August 8, 2022 stating that the Revenue department owns the land. Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka had said that his department will decide on how the ground should be used and what activities will be permitted,even hinting at allowing Ganesha Pandals to be put up. The local legislator and Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan has been objecting to any other religious festivals being celebrated at the grounds.

