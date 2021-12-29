Only double vaccinated guests allowed at Hyderabad pubs, hotels on NYE

The Hyderabad police have issued a list of guidelines for pubs, clubs and hotels which will be allowed to remain open till 1 am on December 31.

The Hyderabad police have issued guidelines for New Year’s Eve celebrations for managements of pubs, clubs and hotels which are 3 star and above, which have been allowed to operate till 1 am on the night of December 31. Among other measures, event managers have been asked to only permit guests who are double vaccinated. Apart from taking the usual COVID-19 precautions like distancing, masking and thermal scanning, police have instructed event organisers not to permit anyone without showing either electronic or physical certificate of both doses of vaccination. The managements will also have to apply to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad for a Temporary Amusement License at least two days in advance.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, even as most other states have imposed curbs on public gatherings and celebrations amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Telangana government has allowed bars and other restaurants serving liquor to remain open till 1 am, while retail alcohol stores are allowed to function until midnight on December 31. The decision was announced only days after the Telangana High Court directed the state government to impose restrictions on public gatherings in view of the festive season from Christmas to Sankranthi.

Here’s the full list of guidelines issued by the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police to the management of hotels, clubs and pubs, for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

COVID-19 NORMS:

1. As per the G.O.Ms.No.327, dt: 25-12-2021 of the GAD Department the following conditions shall be followed involving congregation of people.

i. The organizers and managements shall ensure that Physical distancing is maintained within the venue.

ii. The organizers and managements shall ensure that No person without mask shall be allowed in the venue.

iii. The organizers and managements shall ensure that IR thermometers/thermal scanners should be arranged at the entry point to scan persons entering the venue.

2. The organizers shall ensure that nobody shall be permitted without production of either electronic or physical certificate of both doses of vaccination.

3. The Licensee should personally and responsibly ensure that passes/tickets/coupons should not be Sold/issued/given in excess of the capacity which violates Covid protocols and social distancing in view of safety of all.

4. As per the G.O. No. 82. Dt. 11-04-2021 of GAD a fine of Rs. 1,000/- for not wearing of mask by people in public spaces will be imposed.

5. In the recent reporting of omicron variant, the organizers shall ensure the following in addition to the regular Covid guidelines:

i. All the necessary steps should be taken by the organizers to ensure that the attendees/invitees are well aware of relevant information, regulations and restriction, in vogue, beforehand. Regular announcements / visual display arrangements can be made, to that effect, at the venue.

ii. Engage more staff and stewards at the higher-risk areas where crowds are likely to form, such as concession stands/bars, toilets, lifts, corridors, walkways and entry/exit points and at standing performances for proper adherence to the covid norms.

iii. All the staff and Organizers, present at venue should be tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 48 hours.

6. The organizer shall ensure to provide surgical masks to all the persons at the venue and shall provide sanitizers/handrub of prescribed norms and specifications.

7. The organizer shall ensure that the premises and potentially contaminated areas should be cleaned and disinfected before start of the program.

8. Proper COVID appropriate hygiene shall be ensured for all the edible items and cutlery etc.

9. All these conditions are subject to COVID Pandemic Rules and Guidelines in vogue and as per the Disaster Management Act,2005 or which may be announced subsequently i.e., in force as on that date.

LAW AND ORDER CONDITIONS:

1. DJ is not allowed in outdoor events.

2. The sound of the Musical Event shall not be heard beyond the premises, any complaints from the neighbours will be treated seriously.

3. The noise levels laid under Central Pollution Control Board which is 45 decibels shall be strictly followed.

4. The singers should not go into the crowd but shall be in a separate earmarked place.

5. No vulgarity or no obscene dressing or obscene dances should be allowed.

6. The Licensee shall be responsible for preventing use of Drugs & Psychotropic substances by the participants in the event or in the premises. If the managements fail to prevent the same, it will lead to culpability of management and action will be taken as per law. Organizer should pay special attention on parking areas & other places where drugs are clandestinely sold. This may be taken seriously by the licensee that it shall be their sole responsibility to prevent Drug Abuse in the premises and stern criminal and penal action will follow.

7. Under Section 74 of the City Police Act, 1348 F, the Manager of any place of Public entertainment, knowingly allows such place to be used for the purpose of drinking or disorderly behavior or gambling shall be punished.

8. As per A.P Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013, the Licensee shall ensure that CCTV Cameras with recording facility is installed at all the entry, exit points of establishment covering 50 yards of the streets in front of the establishment. CCTV Cameras shall also be installed with recording facility at parking places.

9. The responsibility and liability for any loss/damage, nuisance etc. life and property as a sequel to the programme being conducted shall solely be of the licensee and any contravention will lead to criminal prosecution besides cancellation of licence in future.

10. The Licensee should follow the instructions issued by the Police Officers on duty from time to time

11. This doesn’t confer any special privilege to the Licensee to claim the right to keep establishment open subsequently at any time.

12. Orderliness to be maintained by organizer inside the venue.

13. They should not serve liquor beyond the hours permitted by Excise Department vide memo No.33833/Ex.II(1)/2021-1 dt:28.12.21and Liquor should not be served to the minors.

14. No minors to be permitted in programmes organized for couples.

15. Writing on the walls to advertise the show is prohibited.

16. The organizers are warned not to display of fireworks or allow any fire arms at the venue of event.

17. Instructions of the District Fire Officer/Regional Fire Officer should be complied with.

18. Any act which is likely to cause disturbance or adversely affect public safety or create hatred between different classes of people or cause injury to the religious feelings of any person or body of persons is prohibited.

19. There should not be any dangerous display or exhibition which is likely to cause danger or loss to the public.

20. None of the spectators should be allowed to indulge in drunkenness or misbehavior. The licensee shall be personally responsible to ensure that such behavior doesn’t occur in the premises.

21. It should be the responsibility of the Management to ensure that the above conditions are strictly implemented any violation of the above conditions may result in prosecution and/or cancellation of the license.

22. No live band should be conducted in Bars & Restaurants.

23. Liability for any loss, damage, nuisance etc. life and property as a sequel to functioning of the establishment will rest with the applicant.

TRAFFIC CONDITIONS:

1. The Licensee should ensure parking of all vehicles inside the premises of establishment. He should not allow parking on the main road.

2. The Licensee should appoint adequate number of security guards and brief them on systematic parking inside premises and also to regulate Traffic in front of the entry and exit gates and also to take proper security measures inside the venue.

3. There should be separate gates for entry and for exit.

4. It is the responsibility of the Management of Pubs/Bars to make necessary arrangements to provide Drivers/Cabs to the customers who are in drunken state to reach their destinations safely.

5. The concept of “designated driver for a day” who can safely take home co-passengers without himself/herself indulging in drinking beyond limit to be explained to the customers as well as displayed at prominent places for their safety.

ADVISORY TO BE DISPLAYED BY MANAGEMENTS OF BARS AND RESTAURANTS, PUBS, STAR HOTELS AT ENTRANCE AND INSIDE

(a) Drunk driving is an offence U/s 185 M.V. Act and as per section 185 (A) of M.V. Act.

(b) Limit is 30 mg/100 ml of blood i.e., 30 micrograms/100 ml of blood. Anything above that, as recorded by a Breath Analyzer is a violation.

(c) If you are found driving the vehicle in drunken condition a case will be booked against you by the Police.

(d) In such case, if any person with valid Driving License accompany with you he has to undergo breath test. If found not inebriated, the vehicle will be given to him, otherwise vehicle will be shifted to the Police Station for temporary custody.

(e) The customers (respondent) will have to come to the Police Station next working day along with Original Driving License and Registration Certificate of vehicle and take back the vehicle. (1) Whenever police summon, you should attend the court and police will file Charge sheet against you.

(f) Following Punishment can be awarded:

• Penalty for Drunken driving is Rs. 10,000 and/or 6 months imprisonment.

• Driving License will be suspended for 3 months and above or permanently.

(g) Minors should not drive the vehicle and owners will be held responsible.

(h) Silencers of two wheelers should not to be removed and noise pollution should be avoided.

(i) Customers are also informed that driving their vehicles in Over Speed, dangerous driving and racing in public places will also be punishable under sections 183, 184.

(j) She teams are everywhere so anyone indulging in crime against women will be strictly dealt with law.

The person in whose name the licence has been issued contravenes the terms and conditions mentioned in the licence or evade its compliance or is convicted of any offence relating to the licence, the Commissioner of Police shall have power under section 84 of the City Police Act 1348 F, to suspend or cancel the licence.