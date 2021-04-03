Only AIADMK-BJP can protect Tamil Nadu's culture: Amit Shah in TN

Amit Shah visited Chennai and Tirunelveli to campaign for BJP-AIADMK candidates on Saturday.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the DMK-Congress combine over "corruption and dynasty" and said only the AIADMK-BJP alliance can "protect" those who believe in the culture of Tamil Nadu. Amit Shah visited Chennai and Tirunelveli on Saturday to give a push to the last-leg of campaigning for AIADMK-BJP candidates in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

Seeking votes for NDA candidates with a promise of all-round development of the state, Shah said its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, have grown from humble beginnings while those in the DMK and Congress are from "dynasty." "Only the AIADMK-BJP alliance can protect Tamil Nadu's fishermen, unemployed youth, women and all those having faith in Tamil Nadu's culture," he told reporters in Chennai. "Stalin sir's anger and blood pressure go up whenever I make a mention of Udhayanidhi and he ends up saying something about someone," Shah said.



Keeping up his attack against family and dynasty politics against the two, Shah said Congress was "4G” and DMK "3G", referring to the generation of leaders from the respective first families in politics. While the leaders of NDA, PM Modi and Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, started from humble beginnings, "on the other side is the DMK and Congress."Congress' fourth generation is running—4g—Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi (all late leaders) and now Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"The DMK party— 3g party (third-generation)—M Karunanidhi, after him Stalin and now Stalin is risking the entire future of Tamil Nadu by trying hard to make Udhayanidhi Chief Minister," Shah alleged