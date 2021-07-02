Only 39% schools in India had computers, 22% had internet connection in 2019-20

These figures, however, are an improvement from the previous year, the Ministry of Education's UDISE report said.

news Education

Only 37.13% of schools in the country had a functional computer facility, while only 22.28% schools had an internet connection in 2019-20, according to the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Plus report released on Thursday. When it comes to government schools, only 28.55% of schools had functional computer facilities, and 11.58% of schools had internet available, the report said. These numbers, however, are an improvement over the previous year, with computer facilities going up by about 6%, and internet connectivity improving by about 3.5%, the report said. The report also said that around 90% schools had hand-wash facilities in 2019-20, a major improvement from 2012-13 when it was just 36.3%.

More than 83% schools had electricity in 2019-20, an improvement by almost 7% over the previous year, 2018-19. However, a functional electricity connection was available in only 80.16% of schools. In 2012-13, about 54.6% of schools had electricity, according to the report. More than 84% schools in India had a library or reading room or reading corner in 2019-20, an improvement of nearly 4% compared to the previous year. â€œIn 2012-13, about 69.2% schools had a library/ reading room/ reading corner," it said.

More than 82% schools conducted medical check-ups of students in 2019-20, an improvement by more than 4% over the previous year, 2018-19. "In 2012-13, about 61.1% of schools conducted medical check-ups for students," it said. A functional drinking water facility was available in 93.77% of schools. A functional girlsâ€™ toilet was available in 93.23% of the girlsâ€™ schools and co-education schools, while a functional boysâ€™ toilet was available in 91.07% of the boysâ€™ and co-education schools. Only 20.66% of schools have a functional toilet for Children With Special Needs (CWSN), and 43.73% of schools have ramps with handrails for Children With Special Needs.

The Unified District Information on School Education (UDISE), initiated in 2012-13 by the Ministry of Education by integrating DISE for elementary education and SEMIS for secondary education, is one of the largest Management Information Systems on school education covering more than 1.5 million schools, 8.5 million teachers and 250 million children. UDISE Plus is an updated version of UDISE.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read:

When a bus stop becomes your school: How students are forced to learn in rural Karnataka

More boys dropped out of school than girls in class 9 and 10: UDISE 2019-20 report