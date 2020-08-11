Online classes for Telangana government schools set to begin from August 20

Meanwhile from September 17, online classes for junior colleges i.e., intermediate, will also begin.

Coronavirus Education

The Telangana government is set to begin online classes for students of government schools from August 20 onwards in the state. The announcement came from the Telangana state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday after a review meeting with senior officials from the Education Department to discuss the commencement of the academic year and the conducting of entrance examinations.

The classes were going to begin for Class 6 to Class 10 students via T-SAT, and on Doordarshan channels on a regular basis from August 20. For Class 3 to Class 5, digital classes will begin from September 1.

Meanwhile from September 17, online classes for junior colleges i.e., intermediate, will also begin. Admission process for intermediate students can commence from September 1.

When it comes to conducting the Common Entrance Tests (CETs), the government has said that they are ready to conduct the entrance tests at any time, if the High Court permits.

Earlier, all CETs including EAMCET (Engineering Agricultural Medical Common Entrance Test), LAW common entrance test (LAWCET), Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET), Education common entrance test (TSEdCET) and others were scheduled to be held in the month of May.

However, with the uncertainty across the country due to COVID-19 and the subsequent disturbances to the academic calendar of students in their graduate and post graduate courses, all the CETs were indefinitely postponed.

Now, Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released tentative schedule for some entrances: E-CET (Engineering- CET) is scheduled to be conducted on August 31, PolyCET (Polytechnic - CET) on September 31, and TSEAMCET (Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test) starting from 9th to 11th and 14th September, the Education Ministry stated.