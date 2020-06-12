Online auditions for director Teja's upcoming Telugu films begin

Video samples can be uploaded on the Helo app till June 30 using the official hashtags.

Flix Tollywood

Raising the curtains for online auditions in the Telugu film industry, Tollywood director Teja announced that he would cast about 50 actors for his two upcoming Telugu films through this method.

Teja is known for his earlier hit Nene Raju Nene Mantri, starring Rana Daggubati. Online auditions are going to be held in collaboration with Helo mobile app, and this was made official through a video announcement by the director on June 9.

Since then, several interested candidates have started uploading their videos on the Helo app, using official hashtags like #Ticket2tollywood and others.

Speaking to TNM, director Teja said that the casting is for his two upcoming films in which Rana Daggubati and Gopichand are acting. He added that they would accept video samples till June 30, through the Helo app.

In the video announcement, the director said, "It is not possible for everyone to come to the office and give auditions in person. Given the coronavirus situation, it is not even safe for anybody's health. To avoid all those risks, we would be conducting these online auditions."

It was further announced that if anybody went to the director's office asking for an acting chance, they would be disqualified, and that recommendations would not be accepted.

"The casting process will be transparent as it is happening online and we will be needing around 50 talented actors," added Teja.

Meanwhile, representatives from Helo said that they would collect 100 samples from the video applications, and that the required cast would be chosen from the top 100 by Teja. All these auditions will also be live telecasted from July 1 to 7, which is the final round, said the Helo team.

As of now, Teja is working on two films, the Rana Daggubati starrer Rakshasa Raju Ravanasurudu and the Gopichand Starrer Alamelu Manga Venkata Ramana. The movies are in the pre-production stage.