OnePlus user claims Nord 2 phone exploded in pocket, company says probing incident

The social media user who goes by the name Suhit Sharma, shared photos of the injury along with the OnePlus device.

After a user on social media recently claimed that his OnePlus Nord 2 had exploded, the smartphone brand on Tuesday, November 9 said that the company takes such matters very seriously and has already reached out to the user to collect details for further investigation. "We take such incidents seriously. Our team has already reached out to the user and we are in the process of collecting the details to investigate this further," the brand told IANS.

The incident was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name Suhit Sharma from Dhule in Maharashtra. He had tweeted: "Never expected this from you #OnePlusNord2Blast see what your product has done. Please be prepared for the consequences. Stop playing with people's lives. Because of you that boy is suffering contact asap.” The user shared photos of the injury along with the OnePlus device.

@OnePlus_IN Never expected this from you #OnePlusNord2Blast see what your product have done. Please be prepared for the consequences. Stop playing with peoples life. Because of you that boy is suffering contact asap. pic.twitter.com/5Wi9YCbnj8 — Suhit Sharma (@suhitrulz) November 3, 2021

In the images that were shared, one can see the damaged device which has been burnt on the right side. The images also suggest that the phone was kept in the pocket of the user’s trouser.

He further added in another tweet: "OnePlus is in constant touch with us and the R&D team is working on the case. We are Cooperating with them to get this resolved asap.”

This is not the first time that a OnePlus Nord 2 phone has been involved in incidents of explosion. In September this year, a OnePlus Nord 2 user shared on Twitter regarding the phone’s Warp charger exploding while it was plugged into the socket. The company responded by saying it was a voltage fluctuation issue and provided the user with a new charger.

I wanted to get this to your immediate attention. My OnePlus Nord 2 warp charger blasted with a huge sound and it blew up the socket. Luckily I'm alive to make this tweet. The Nord 2 is working. but this is scary af. I'm still in shock@OnePlus_IN @oneplus @OnePlus_Support pic.twitter.com/K3fXCyGzNp — Jimmy Jose (@TheGlitchhhh) September 25, 2021

In another incident earlier, Delhi-based lawyer Gaurav Gulati had claimed that his OnePlus Nord 2 exploded in his gown when he was sitting in his chamber. The incident took a turn after OnePlus sent him a ‘cease and desist’ notice stating that he has been posting false information to tarnish the company’s reputation and that the explosion was caused by external factors.

