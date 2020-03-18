OnePlus unveils new visual identity and logo

The new design is meant to convey a more positive image of the brand and what it stands for.

Sticking to its plan of springing a surprise on March 18, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus unveiled a new logo and visual identity for its brand. It is said the company’s own creative team inhouse and an external agency worked together to develop this new design, which is meant to convey a more positive image of the brand and what it stands for.

There is no doubt that when the company started out, it might not have foreseen the kind of popularity its OnePlus smartphones would achieve around the world. It may also be relevant to consider that the company that owns the OnePlus brand has four other brands in its portfolio. BBK Electronics Corporation has Oppo, Vivo, Realme and IQOO, besides OnePlus. None of the other four can claim the same level of success as OnePlus. From that perspective, if the company felt it needed to have a new and fresh logo to take on the world, it is well within its limits to do so.

Mats Hakansson, the Global Creative Director at OnePlus claims the new logo and visual identity is aimed at “reinforcing what OnePlus stands for – the true spirit of Never Settle”. According to him it “injects both excitement and balance into our visual identity”.

The changes in the logo are described as introducing a new curvilinear “1” that is easier to read while adjusting the weight of the logotype for better overall balance. The “+” in the surrounding box has also been enlarged and is now more prominent. The red colour associated with OnePlus is very much part of the new colour logo while a black and white version is available as well. An updated secondary palette of cyan, green, magenta, indigo, and yellow has been added.

The team had worked on coming up with these new creatives for over seven months, it is reported.