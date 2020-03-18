OnePlus to unveil new brand image, logo revamp likely

OnePlus CEO said on community forums that the company is refreshing its brand visual identity.

Atom Tech Shorts

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone brand that has had a meteoric rise in the international market is now reportedly giving its brand logo a complete makeover. The company has chosen Wednesday for the unveiling of this new logo.

The company’s CEO Pete Lau has shared the message on Chinese social media platform Weibo. There were teasers going around earlier online that OnePlus is springing a surprise on March 18. Immediately, rumours began flying around that the company plans to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8. But this was corrected later to confirm that it is the new logo that is being unveiled.

The new logo has the numeral 1 within a square with the plus symbol being placed on the top right corner. The brand name appears in full in all capitals below this. The image is all in black and white. The company seems to have filed the new logo for trademark registration as well according to another report.

Pete Lau has given a lengthy explanation for the company’s decision to alter the design of the logo. According to him their market research had revealed that their brand image was not fully reflected in the market though they believed in bringing out the best products in the market. This has led to this project of looking at the brand logo afresh.

There is no doubt that under the prevailing circumstances, OnePlus will release the new logo through an online event thanks to the Coronavirus.

While with OnePlus, the company has advanced the launch of its next flagship and the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will be launched online on April 15. There were expectations that there would be a third model, the OnePlus 8 Lite to be released along with these two. However, latest reports have indicated that there are some delays in the manufacture of certain components for the Lite version and it will be released only in July. OnePlus has been releasing its first set of models in the month of May and then following up later in the year with the premium T version.

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are likely to come with some top-end specs and both will be 5G phones.