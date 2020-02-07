OnePlus TV expands suite of content partners in new update

Atom OnePlus TV

Smart televisions are now offering viewers in the country some out of the world experiences. What started with regular offerings like YouTube and some music has now expanded to a full-blown entertainment centre with controls in your hands. OnePlus, one of the latest entrants to the TV market has adopted the same strategy with regard to the appliance as it has been doing for its smartphones which have virtually swept the market.

The latest information from the company is that it is sending updates to its OnePlus television sets over the air (OTA) as it is done for smartphones. This update brings to the existing OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro models, Spotify, JioSaavn, Voot, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji and MX Player. These apps offer streaming audio and video content over the top (OTT). For new OnePlus TVs, these apps will come pre-loaded.

The OnePlus TVs support Netflix, Hungama, Eros, and Zee5 while other content partners like Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv and YouTube are already on board.

The new updates on the OnePlus TVs will bring in several additional features. These include Bluetooth connectivity with earphones. Now users can watch/listen any time with their earphones without disturbing others around.

Other new features include OnePlus Connect in which OnePlus smartphone can share Hotspot with OnePlus TV and can support up to five devices simultaneously. The OnePlus TVs can now support both embedded and external subtitles while playing local videos. You can also use the Prime Video button on the remote to power on/off the TV.

OnePlus wants to expand this connected home theme going ahead and may add more products to seamlessly integrate the smartphone, TV and other IoT devices in the future. The company uses a punch line ‘Never Settle’ and that spirit seems to permeate to every sphere of its activity.

OnePlus has opened its offline outlets called OnePlus Experience Stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Pune.

The OnePlus TV starts at ₹69,900 and is currently available for purchase on Amazon.in and across 100+ offline outlets of Reliance Digital across the top 12 cities in India.