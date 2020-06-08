OnePlus to take on Xiaomi, Realme with launch of affordable Smart TV series in India

The new series of OnePlus TVs will be unveiled at an online launch event on July 2, 2020.

Atom Smart TV

Global premium technology brand OnePlus on Monday announced that it will expand its OnePlus smart TV portfolio in India with the launch of two new series of OnePlus TV. The new product series will be unveiled at an online launch event on July 2, 2020.

As part of its revamped global business strategy, OnePlus aims to deliver a premium and more accessible connected ecosystem experience to its users. While the previous smart TV it launched was a premium offering, the new OnePlus smart TVs will be for the mid-range as well as the entry-level Smart TV segments in India.

“In 2020, we aim to further enhance the OnePlus connected ecosystem experience. We look forward to offering a wider range of smart TVs that embody our burdenless technology experience, and also provide a truly seamless smart TV experience for our community at an accessible price range,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus.

“We believe the new range of OnePlus TVs will re-define the premium experience in their respective price segments by providing unparalleled quality, coupled with best-in-class displays and premium design,” he added.

In September 2019, OnePlus entered the smart TV industry with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q1 series. With an India-exclusive launch, OnePlus took on Samsung, LG and other premium Smart TV makers in India with the 55-inch OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro. OnePlus TV 55 Q1 was priced at Rs 69,990, while the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro came for Rs 99,990.

The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 was powered by Android TV and runs on the company’s flagship OxygenOS. Like its smartphones, the OnePlus TV too, came with minimal clutter in its operating system.

The new range of Smart TVs in the mid and entry segment is likely to take on players such as Xiaomi, Realme, Vu, LG, among others.