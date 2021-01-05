OnePlus set to launch its first fitness band in India

The band will first debut in India followed by more regions later on and would reportedly be priced around Rs 3,000.

Atom Tech Shorts

OnePlus is set to enter the wearables segment with the launch of the 'OnePlus Band' in India this year and is expected to give competition to Xiaomi's Mi Band 5. The band will first debut in India followed by more regions later on and would be priced around Rs 3,000, reports Android Central.

The band is said to come with features such as an AMOLED display, multi-day battery and support for water resistance. OnePlus claims that the device will “help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier”. In a subsequent tweet, the company has said that the device can also help track sleep.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed some rumoured specifications of the device. He claims the OnePlus Band is launching on January 11 and will include 24/7 heart rate + SpO2 blood saturation monitoring, 1.1 inch touch Amoled display, 14 days battery life, IP68 rating and 13 exercise modes.

OnePlus is also working closely with Google on improving Wear OS. Whether that means the OnePlus watch will run Google's platform is unclear, according to reports.

The smartwatch is expected to feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100.

The OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display to save battery and a host of fitness and health features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals-oriented exercise tracking and more.

Earlier in December, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had confirmed that the company is working on a smartwatch that will be released early next year. "Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend — we're making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true," Lau said in a tweet.

With IANS inputs