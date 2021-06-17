OnePlus merges with OPPO to create better products for consumers

One Plus Founder and CEO Pete Lau said that it will also allow them to be more efficient, for example, bringing faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users.

Atom Smartphones

He informed that he took on some additional responsibilities to oversee product strategy for both OnePlus and OPPO last year. "Since then, we have integrated a number of our teams together with OPPO to better streamline our operations and capitalise on additional shared resources. After seeing a positive impact from those changes, we have decided to further integrate our organisation with OPPO," Lau said.

"I am confident that this change will be positive for our community and our users. With this deeper integration with OPPO, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products for you," he added. However, he also mentioned that the OnePlus brand will continue to operate independently, focused on providing the best possible products and experience as they have always done.

"We will continue launching OnePlus products, holding events (hopefully in person soon) and engaging directly with you for feedback through the same OnePlus channels as before. OnePlus' commitment to you remains the same," Lau said.

OnePlus on Thursday, June 10, unveiled a new smartphone -- OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Core Edition) -- along with a new smart TV in three sizes and a camera for the Indian consumers. The smartphone is available is three storage variants -- 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB at Rs 22,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in from June 16.

The OnePlus TV U1S is designed to provide users with a premium smart TV experience at an attractive price point. It will be available in 126 cm (50-inch), 139 cm (55-inch) and 164 cm (65-inch) variants. The OnePlus TV 65 U1S, OnePlus TV 55 U1S and OnePlus TV 50 U1S are priced at Rs 62,999, Rs 47,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. These will be available through open sale on June 11 via online and offline channels.