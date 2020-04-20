OnePlus 8 series to come to India in May 2020, prices start from Rs 41,999

The company announced the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds will be available for Rs 1,999.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus on Sunday revealed the prices of its new flagship OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 devices for the India market. The 8 Series will be available for purchase across select channels including Amazon.in in May 2020.

OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB/128GB will cost Rs 54,999 and the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB will be available at Rs 59,999 in India.

The compact OnePlus 8 base variant with 6GB/128GB will come for Rs 41,999, while the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB will cost Rs 49,999.

There is also an 8GB/128GB version of the OnePlus 8 that will be available for Rs 44,999.

The 8 Series will be available for purchase across select channels in May post lockdown, and buyer can check Amazon.in for real time updates on sale and availability of the OnePlus 8 Series.

OnePlus 8 Pro features 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display earned an A+ rating from DisplayMate, the professional display review institution.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, which enables staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and advanced Wi-Fi 6 performance.

The device comes equipped with up to 12GB RAM for up to 30 per cent faster memory speed and improved power efficiency by up to 20 per cent, and up to 256GB internal storage.

It features the company's first quad-camera system, with a 48MP main camera featuring a custom-made Sony sensor, another 48MP ultra-wide lens with a full 120-degree field of view, along with a 8MP telephoto lens and a 5MP distinctive colour filter camera. The device also includes a 16MP front camera.

The smartphone houses a 4510mAh battery and will come with Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging solution.

Its sibling OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch fluid display which aims to deliver a cinematic viewing experience with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has also received an exceptional A+ rating from DisplayMate.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with 12GB RAM, which helps to deliver staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The device features triple rear camera setup including 48MP main camera, 16MP ultra -wide angle lens with a 116-degree expansive view and 2MP macro camera. There is also a 16MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus 8 houses an upgraded 4300mAh battery and will come in onyx black and glacial green, as well as a new colour variant â€” interstellar glow.