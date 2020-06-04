OnePlus 8 first impressions: A well-designed upgrade

Chinese smartphone maker made a bold move by launching its latest flagship, the OnePlus 8 series, in the middle of a pandemic. Unlike the usual OnePlus smartphone launches that are packed with thousands of fans from across the country, the 8 series saw a virtual launch.

A 5G device with the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset and the tagline â€˜lead with speedâ€™, a fluid display, a 48MP triple camera and in two new colours, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow, the OnePlus 8 5G leaves you wanting for more. However India doesn't have 5G yet.

With restrictions easing in India, OnePlus is selling limited pieces of the OnePlus 8 5G device. But if itâ€™s the OnePlus 8 Pro that you are more interested in, you will have to wait longer.

We got hold of the OnePlus 8 5G onyx black device on June 2, and after 48 hours of use, here are our first impressions.

Design

What caught my attention first was the slim and sleek design of the OnePlus 8. Compared to the OnePlus 7T, which weighed 190 grams, the 8 is only 10 grams lighter, but you can feel the difference when you hold the device. It definitely feels lighter, sleeker and slightly flatter, giving it a very premium look when compared to the 7 or 7T. It is also very comfortable to hold in your hand.

The Onyx Black version has a glass panel at the back which does leave smudges.

The edge-to-edge screen is a delight to use, especially when watching videos or playing games, and provides an immersive experience.

The front of the smartphone is very new to the OnePlus stable, with an in-screen front camera on the top left of the screen that is easy to miss. The notifications on the display come right next to the selfie camera, and this new design is quite a welcome change.

From limited use, the display of the smartphone is extremely smooth and fluid. The display is vivid and bright, both when used in broad daylight and at night. OnePlus also gives you a lot of customisation in terms of the tone, accent colour, icon shapes, etc.

The OnePlus 8 we reviewed came with 12GB ram and 256GB internal storage. This, combined with the Snapdragon 865 chipset, makes the usage of the phone incredibly smooth. Though the usage was limited to trying out a few apps, games and videos, the OnePlus 8 didnâ€™t disappoint. But then again, this is OnePlus's strong suit.

Camera

The camera is no big upgrade over its predecessors (7T and 7T Pro), but the colours are definitely more realistic and do not feel brightened or saturated like in the 7 series.

The OnePlus 8 comes with a 48MP main lens, a 2MP macro and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. The 116Â° ultra wide angle camera promises wider angles to capture landscapes. However, given the lockdown, the scope to try this out was limited.

Nightscape was impressive, as with the previous versions, revealing great details even when zoomed in. Colours were captured really well in low light conditions. The video quality too â€“ even in low light without a flash â€“ was very impressive.

The OnePlus 8 comes with the largest battery in a OnePlus smartphone yet at 4300 mAh. With minimal usage over two days, except for clicking pictures and briefly playing games, the battery did not run out of juice for two days. The OnePlus 8 comes with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A). The phone charged from 12% to full battery in an hour.

While this isnâ€™t a comprehensive review of the OnePlus 8, the device did impress in 48 hours of usage, especially on the design aspect. However, it is not a massive upgrade over its predecessors, and most of its features arenâ€™t much of a surprise based on what you would expect from a OnePlus device.

If you are looking to upgrade from a 6T, 7, 7 Pro, 7T or 7T Pro, we would suggest you hold on to your current devices, which are just as good. But if you are looking at purchasing a new phone, the OnePlus 8 is worth a try.

OnePlus is currently holding limited sales of the 8, starting at noon on June 4. The OnePlus 8 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available at Rs 49,999, while the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999. The OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128G storage is available on Amazon for Rs 41,999.