One worker dead, two injured in accident at cement factory in Telangana

A cement mixture collapsed on workers standing at the ground level due to a mechanical failure, at a cement factory in Telanganaâ€™s Suryapet district.

A migrant worker died and two others sustained injuries when a concrete mixture on the top floor of a multi-storey building collapsed on them at My Home Industriesâ€™ cement factory in Mellacheruvu village of Suryapet district, Telangana on Tuesday, July 25. Kodad police informed local media that the construction of five floors was completed and labourers were working on the sixth floor. Owing to a mechanical failure, the concrete mixture got stuck on the fourth floor.

The mixture collapsed on workers standing below at the ground level before the mechanical issue could be fixed. The injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

In another recent incident, nine people were injured when a slab of a flyover under construction at Bairamalguda, Hyderabad collapsed and fell on them on June 22. Out of the nine people injured, eight were migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The flyover was being built as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) implemented by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).