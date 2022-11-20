One woman dies, four others critical after Telangana RTC bus overturns

Preliminary investigation revealed that the bus suffered brake failure.

news Accident

A woman was killed and four others were critically injured after a Telangana RTC bus overturned due to alleged brake failure on Sunday, November 20. The incident took place at around 10 am in Telangana’s Vikarabad district after the bus veered off the ghat road in Anantagiri. The deceased has been identified as Swaroopa, who died on the spot, according to authorities. The injured persons were shifted to Vikarabad district hospital.

Among those injured, the condition of four persons is said to be critical. “The condition of two persons is extremely critical and have been referred to Hyderabad’s Osmania Hospital, while the other two are availing treatment in Vikarabad hospital,” Vikarabad Tahsildar told TNM.

The bus had at least 30 occupants including children, according to the Tahsildar. Preliminary investigation by the authorities revealed that the bus had suffered a brake failure. The driver of the bus did not suffer any injuries.

In 2018 a similar accident took place in Telangana’s Jagtial district after an RTC bus fell down a ghat road due to alleged brake failure, killing 57 people.

Chevella Parliamentarian P Ranjith Reddy who was passing through Anantagiri, noticed the accident and helped the victims. He further visited the hospital and asked the doctors to take good care of them.

It is unclear if the police have filed a case in the matter and undertook an investigation. District Superintendent of Police N Koti Reddy remained inaccessible.

Meanwhile, in a separate road-related accident one person died while five others were injured after a car collided with a stationary bus. Negligent overspeed driving has been identified as the reason for the accident.

The incident took place at around 3 am in Patancheru, Hyderabad. The deceased was identified as Jala Sai (21). The other occupants were identified as Akash, Sriram, Nitish, Manikanta and Sivamani. Among the injured, Akash and Sriram have reportedly suffered grievous injuries. The victims who were all students of a Hyderabad-based engineering college, were reportedly returning from Goa after a holiday.