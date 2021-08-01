One of two Kuthiran tunnels in Kerala declared open by Union govt

Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced the opening of the tunnel on the national highway, but Kerala government said it was unaware of the move.

Kuthiran, a mountainous terrain between the Thrissur and Palakkad districts of Kerala, saw a much-awaited tunnel being inaugurated on its national highway on Saturday noon. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the opening of one of the two Kuthiran tunnels built to reduce the traffic congestion in the area, a project of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). However, ministers of the state government said that they received no information about the opening held on July 31.

At half past 2 on Saturday afternoon, Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "We will open one side of the Kuthiran Tunnel in Kerala today. This is the first road tunnel in the state and will drastically improve connectivity to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The 1.6 km long tunnel is designed through Peechi- Vazhani wildlife sanctuary." The tunnel is on a road that connects Kerala with its neighbouring states, and has regularly witnessed hours-long traffic congestion.

Soon after Nitin Gadkari's announcement, Thrissur Collector Haritha V Kumar along with Police Commissioner R Aditya opened the tunnel. There was no official inauguration. Kerala Ministers for Public Works and Revenue, Mohammed Riyas and K Rajan respectively, said at a press meet that they had not been aware of the tunnel opening on Saturday. However, the PWD Minister added that the priority was for the opening of the tunnel, and the state government wanted no credit for it.

We will open one side of the Kuthiran Tunnel in Kerala today. This is the first road tunnel in the state and will drastically improve connectivity to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The 1.6 km long tunnel is designed through Peechi- Vazahani wildlife sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/9yG0VhrsLq â€” Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 31, 2021

The state would help the NHAI with the opening of the second tunnel at Kuthiran too, they said. However the government would not remain silent when there are undue delays for projects concerning people, Riyas said. The blasting for the tunnel had begun five years ago.

Minister Riyas had earlier said that the tunnel would likely be opened on August 1. Union Minister of State and BJP leader V Muraleedharan had then commented that a state minister should not comment about an NHAI project, Mathrubhumi reported. Riyas however said that a minister of the state could comment on anything related to the welfare of people.