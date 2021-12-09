One person injured in blast at Delhi’s Rohini court

"The blast was of low intensity and the injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital even before the fire tenders reached the spot," an official said.

At least one person was injured in a blast that was reported at the Rohini Court in Delhi on Thursday, December 9, a fire department official said. According to the official, a call was received at 10.40 a.m. regarding the mysterious explosion inside Chamber no 102 after which the Fire Department rushed at least 7 fire tenders to the spot.

"The blast was of low intensity and the injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital even before the fire tenders reached the spot," the official said, adding there were no casualties in the incident. Meanwhile, a lawyer told IANS that all proceedings have been stopped at the court following the incident.

Sources said that the blast was possibly in a laptop, however, officials are yet to confirm about its nature. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal could also be seen at the spot assessing the situation.

There was fear and panic among the people, however, sources said the situation is now under control.

The incident has refreshed memories of the dramatic Rohini Courtroom firing incident in which a top Delhi gangster, Jitender Singh Mann, alias Gogi, was shot dead in a courtroom on September 24 by two assailants dressed in lawyers' garb.