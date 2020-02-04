One person admitted to KIMS in Hubballi with suspected coronavirus infection

As of Tuesday morning, over 20,000 suspected cases have been identified across the world, with a large number of them being from China.

A 39-year-old man from Karnataka's Hubbali has been admitted to Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in the district with a suspected coronavirus infection.

Sandip Kelsangad, recently returned from China and complained of a fever, cough and fatigue. Given his travel history, he was admitted to the hospital and is being monitored by a team of experts.

"His condition is currently stable but remains under observation. His samples have been collected and have been sent to NIV Pune for testing," stated Director of KIMS Hubbali, Ramalingappa Anteratani.

As of Tuesday, 56 samples have been sent for testing out of which 39 have returned negative, including 10 samples which returned on Monday evening. 63 individuals who have recently travelled to coronavirus affected areas have been identified, of whom 58 have been placed under home isolation, 4 have left the country, and 1 was admitted to an isolation ward in a hospital.

Four private hospitals have been identified by the Karnataka state government to quarantine any individuals suspected to possibly have contracted the virus. Samples of these individuals are being sent to one of two labs in Bengaluru at either Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) or a branch of the National Institute of Virology located near the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD).

Three confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported from Kerala, following which officials from border districts of Mangaluru, Chamrajnagar, Kodagu, and Mysuru have been on high alert. Anyone suspected cases of a coronavirus infection must be reported to the State Surveillance Unit (SSU) Karnataka.

"As there are 3 positive cases in Kerala the border districts of Mangaluru, Kodagu, Chamrajnagar and Mysore are on n-CoV surveillance and any suspected are advised to report immediately to State Surveillance Unit (SSU) Karnataka," reads a bulletin issued by Karanataka’s Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

There have been over 20,000 suspected cases reported of the coronavirus across the globe, with most of them being reported from Wuhan city in China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. As officials race to discover a vaccine or more optimal treatment against the virus, protective measures have been amped up in hospitals and airports across the world. Outside China, one individual from the Philippines succumbed to the virus.

As there is no definitive treatment, emphasis has been stressed on prevention and protective measures. Washing hands frequently, using hand sanitizers and other modes of maintaining personal hygiene are important. Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing. Stay home if you are feeling unwell and go to a hospital if you feel that the symptoms are worsening. Officials have advised the use of an n95 mask instead of a usual protective face mask.