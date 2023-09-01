'One nation one election' debate to deflect from Hindenburg report 2.0: AAP Minister

The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have spoken on the issue on several occasions, and it was also a part of the party's manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, September 1, opposed the Union government's move on the 'one nation one electionâ€™, saying that it was just a debate to deflect attention. Speaking with IANS, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that it was nothing but a debate to deflect from the real issue of Hindenburg report 2.0.

â€œI am very convinced that this is just a debate to deflect from the real issue of Hindenburg report 2.0. The Union government is scared of the growing popularity and footprints of the INDIA bloc and may push for early elections in this session," Bhardwaj told IANS.

The Union government on Friday announced the setting up of a high-level panel to study the proposal of 'one nation, one election'. Former president Ram Nath Kovind will head the panel and submit a report on the proposal. The move comes a day after the government announced a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22.

Conducting polls simultaneously was the norm in India until 1967, and four elections were held this way. The practice stopped after some state Assemblies were dissolved prematurely in 1968-69. The Lok Sabha was also, for the first time, dissolved a year ahead of schedule and mid-term elections were held in 1971.