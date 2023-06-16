One more victim of Odisha train tragedy succumbs, toll mounts to 290

About 200 critically injured victims were admitted to the SCB Medical College, of which many have been discharged, while the condition of two or three continues to be extremely critical.

With the death of another injured, the fatalities in the Odisha triple-train tragedy have risen to 290, officials said on Friday, June 16, with the death of Bihar resident Prakash Ram, who was under treatment in the surgery ward of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The body will be handed over to the family of Prakash after post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the identities of 81 bodies preserved at AIIMS Bhubaneswar are yet to be ascertained. The claimants are waiting for DNA test reports. A total of 78 families have given DNA samples, as per sources.

Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah-bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train were involved in the tragic accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2, killing 290 people.