One more death and 16 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, total infected 144

Two out of the 16 new cases were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat conference held in Delhi in March.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Karnataka government on Saturday reported 16 new cases of coronavirus taking the total number of cases in the state to 144. The Health Department also confirmed one more death in the state, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to four.

The new cases included seven cases from Mysuru district, of which 4 people have a history of travelling to New Delhi. Health department officials clarified that they did not attend the Tablighi Jamaat conference held in New Delhi in March between March 8 and March 21.

Two people who attended the conference tested positive in Mangaluru and were isolated at the Yenepoya Hospital in the city. The total number of cases in Karnataka with a history of attending the conference is 16.

Four cases in Bengaluru

Four cases were reported in Bengaluru city, all of whom have travel or contact history. Among them, the father and the domestic help of P58, a 25-year-old resident of Bengaluru, who returned to the city from London on March 18, were infected.

A 43-year-old man, who is the son of P101, a 62-year-old woman from Bengaluru with no travel history, also tested positive for coronavirus.

A 78-year-old man who returned from Dubai on March 17 also tested positive for the virus in Bengaluru.

Death in Bagalakote

Education Minister Suresh Kumar said that the 75-year-old man who succumbed to COVID-19 in Bagalakote on Friday night, had initially gone to an ayurvedic consultant. He later went to a private hospital in Kamadeshwara, where he got an echocardiogram test. He went to another hospital and was admitted there for four days before he was sent to the district government hospital. He was there for a day and succumbed to the illness.

The man died of comorbidities. He had uncontrolled diabetes, a cardiac stent and was suffering from hypertension, Minister Suresh Kumar added.

Three other patients in Udupi, Ballari and Bengaluru Rural

Three other patients from Udupi, Ballari and Bengaluru Rural, also tested positive for the virus. The patient from Udupi, a 63-year-old woman, returned to India from Dubai on March 22 and is also isolated in a hospital in Mangaluru. The case in Ballari was reported in Hosapete, a town where a family of three people earlier tested positive for the virus. A 47-year-old woman has now tested positive and is isolated at the district hospital in Ballari.

A 60-year-old man from Kochi in Kerala with a travel history of visiting Germany also tested positive for the virus. He is isolated in a hospital in Bengaluru Rural.