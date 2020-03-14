One more COVID-19 case in Telangana, patient had returned from Italy

The state will hold a cabinet meeting on Saturday evening to decide if schools, colleges, malls, public places need to be closed.

news Coronavirus

Hours after Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad discharged a techie who has recovered from coronavirus disease, another positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in Telangana. The second individual, who had returned from Italy, tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced on the floor of the assembly on Saturday.

The patient is currently being treated at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

The samples in two more suspected cases have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, informed the Chief Minister who has called for a state cabinet meet on Saturday to decide the future course of action.

“We have the responsibility to take measures to safeguard the people, like our neighbouring states are doing. We will gather information from across the country, on measures taken by other states, before the cabinet meeting commences,” he said.

KCR has noted that the state is prepared to spend Rs 5,000 crore to strenghthen precautionary measures. The state has also identified a quarantine facility in Vikarabad and other isolated places. “The issue will be treated as a top priority. We will even spend Rs 5,000 crore if needed. The cabinet meeting will be held at 6 pm. We will also discuss the way forward on how to hold the Assembly sessions,” the CM said.

The state administration is keenly watching how states like Kerala and Karnataka have reacted to contain the possible spread of the disease by shutting down schools, theatres and malls, and banning events and gatherings. The cabinet will hold a meeting on Saturday evening to decide if schools, malls and public places need to be closed in Telangana.

The Chief Minister has formed a high-level committee comprising of IAS, IPS and IFS officers to discuss the measures that need to be adopted by the state to contain the spread. The high-level committee is expected to present a report to the state cabinet with details on the plan that needs to be adopted by the state in the coming weeks to minimise and contain the spread.