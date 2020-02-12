One killed as TN govt bus runs over two-wheeler, tragic accident caught on CCTV

The man riding the bike died due to injuries sustained in the collision. The bus driver and conductor have been booked.

news Accident

A government bus in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district ran over a bike-bound duo on Sunday morning, killing one man. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus took a sharp turn to the left at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore, when two men on a scooter got caught under the wheels of the bus.

Visuals released by the police on Wednesday showed the government bus take a sudden left in front of the Town Bus stand and a scooter carrying two men, Prasannakumar (18) and Vignesh (18), collided with the swerving bus. The men went under the wheels of the bus that eventually came to a halt. Disturbing visuals showed both men being thrown off their scooter.

As soon as the bus came to a halt, passengers got down from the bus and attempted to help the two men. Prasannakumar from Dharmapuri district, who was riding the bike, was injured on his hip and back and was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College. However, he was declared brought dead. The pillion rider, Vignesh, also sustained injuries and has been admitted at the government hospital.

An FIR has been registered against bus driver Soundarapandi (37) and bus conductor Selvakumar (27) respectively based on a complaint by Vignesh’s father, who has alleged that the bus driver drove the bus in a negligent manner.

“On the said date and time, the driver of TNSTC bus Soundarapandi drove it in a rash and negligent manner and dashed against the Aprilia Storm Scooter at the scene of the crime,” the complaint states.

The driver and conductor have been booked under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.