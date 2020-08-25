One killed, 51 missing after multi-storey building in Maharashtraâ€™s Raigad collapses

As the building began to collapse, around 70 people ran out and managed to save their lives, an official said.

news Building Collapse

A man was killed after a five-storeyed residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday. While seven persons have been rescued from the debris, 51 are still missing, an official at the Mantralaya State Control Room of the State Disaster Management Unit said.

The Tarek Garden building, which was around 10 years old, collapsed at Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil around 7 pm, the official said.

There were around 40 flats in the building, the official said, adding those rescued were shifted to a local hospital at Mahad, which is around 170 km from Mumbai.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were moved to the spot for rescue operations.

Rescue teams and canine squads were deployed at the scene of the collapse, an NDRF official said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the district officials and asked them to expedite the rescue and relief work, another official said.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to MLA @BharatGogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse in Mahad. He has assured them that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue & relief works. â€” CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 24, 2020

Raigad District Collector Nidhi Choudhari told PTI that the man's body was recovered from the debris around 10 pm.

As the building began to collapse, around 70 people in the building ran out and managed to save their lives, the official said.

"We also came to know that many families are not residing in the building as they went to their native places due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown," she said.

Raigad District Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar said PWD department officials and local people were helping in the rescue operation.

A viral video of the collapse showed a plume of dust rising from where the building had stood.